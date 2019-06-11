Photos: Spiderman swings through the South Okanagan Beer Run

After a long day of fighting crime (drinking brews), Spiderman made it to the finish of the 2019 Penticton Beer Run. (Photo by Jason Lam)
Spiderman is ready to take on the 2019 Penticton Beer Run, stopping to take a photo at the first location, Highway 97 Brewery. (Photo by Jason Lam)
Spiderman takes a break during the 2019 Penticton Beer Run. (Photo by Jason Lam)
Spiderman strikes a pose during the 2019 Penticton Beer Run. (Photo by Jason Lam)
Spiderman is not known for losing his balance, but all bets are off during the Penticton Beer Run. (Photo by Jason Lam)
Spiderman finds some seating at Penticton’s Cannery Brewing during the 2019 Beer Run. (Photo by Jason Lam)
Spiderman gets a group shot at Penticton’s next brewery slated to open, Slackwater Brewing, during the 2019 Beer Run. (Photo by Jason Lam)
He’s your friendly neighbourhood Spiderman, so he had to stop for a beer at Neighbourhood Brewing during the 2019 Penticton Beer Run. (Photo by Jason Lam)
Hoodoo Adventure Company is the host of the annual Beer Run, so it’s only fitting that Spidey would stop for a quick selfie there during the event. (Photo by Jason Lam)
Even Spiderman has to keep it cool with ice cream from time to time, so he stopped by Lickity Splitz in Penticton during the 2019 Beer Run. (Photo by Jason Lam)

The Penticton Beer Run went down on Saturday, June 8, and brought all kinds of people to the city’s streets and breweries, including your friendly neighbourhood Spiderman.

Participants in the annual event usually adorn group costumes, so Penticton resident Jason Lam, alongside teammates Keegan O’Hara and Ryan Eda, chose to dress as the iconic Marvel comic book hero. Lam said aside from the fact that the film Spider-Man: Into the Spide-Verse was recently released, the group liked the idea of participating as a comic book hero since hte proceeds from the Beer Run go towards the Youth Outdoor Recreation Society.

READ MORE: Video: Penticton Beer Run shows off city’s brews and views

“Stan Lee’s message is perfect: That person who helps others simply because it should or must be done, and becuase it is the right thing to do, is indeed without a doubt, a real superhero,” said Lam. “We thought your friendly neighbourhood Spiderman was a good choice!”

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

