It was a packed house at The Nexus at First for the Small Glories on March 1. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Photos: The Small Glories in concert at the Nexus at First

Folk-roots duo enraptures audience in emotional highs and lows

It’s not every day you hear the twang of a banjo coming from the Nexus at First in Salmon Arm.

The stellar instrumentation and wide-ranging vocal harmonies of The Small Glories was hurtling out of the speakers at full effect on March 1, as the duo took to the stage as part of the Roots and Blues concert series.

Hailing from the prairies, the folk-roots duo had the audience enraptured with songs that shifted in tone, rhythm and tempo to send the crowd through emotional highs and sombre lows as their storytelling mixed with musicianship to created a tempting cocktail.

J.D. Edwards and Cara Luft of The Small Glories brought their folk-roots duet powerhouse to the Nexus at First March 1, as part of the Roots and Blues concert series. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

J.D. Edwards and Cara Luft of The Small Glories brought their folk-roots duet powerhouse to the Nexus at First March 1, as part of the Roots and Blues concert series. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

