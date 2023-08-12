PHOTOS: Tribute to some of music’s best rock Penticton Peach Festival

(Brennan Phillips/Western News)(Brennan Phillips/Western News)
(Brennan Phillips/Western News)(Brennan Phillips/Western News)
(Brennan Phillips/Western News)(Brennan Phillips/Western News)
(Brennan Phillips/Western News)(Brennan Phillips/Western News)
(Brennan Phillips/Western News)(Brennan Phillips/Western News)
(Brennan Phillips/Western News)(Brennan Phillips/Western News)
(Brennan Phillips/Western News)(Brennan Phillips/Western News)

The 76th Penticton Peach Festival is in full swing and some of the province’s top tribute bands are making the most out of this year’s celebrations.

Tributes to Fleetwood Mac, ABBA and the Eagles played the Peters Bros. Main Stage at Okanagan Lake Park on Friday, Aug. 11.

The Western News’ Brennan Phillips was there to capture the action.

After Doug and the Slugs open for 54-40 on Saturday night, Aug. 12, all-star tribute bands return to the main stage on Sunday to wrap up this year’s edition of the beloved festival.

13 Broken Bones, a Penticton-based tribute band, play rock tunes from the 1960s to 1990s at 2 p.m., before acts that pay tribute to the Tragically Hip and AC/DC play the park at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively.

A full Penticton Peach Festival schedule can be found here.

READ MORE: Peach Festival’s Grand Parade takes over downtown Penticton

READ MORE: Beach volleyball bumps back into Penticton Peachfest

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

EntertainmentPenticton

Previous story
Flying Fools High Dive Show splashes into Penticton Peach Festival

Just Posted

The map shows the areas in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District that have been downgraded from evacuation orders to alerts. (TNRD)
Properties near Bush Creek fire downgraded to evacuation alert

The map shows the affected area after a power outage in the Shuswap occurred at 4:17 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (BC Hydro)
Power outage leaves 2,500 Shuswap residents in the dark

Despite the best efforts of the Sicamous Eagles’ goaltender 100 Mile House Wrangler Jack Mulder scores a goal. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Sicamous Eagles to spread their wings on home ice for season opener

The map shows the areas where the evacuation order has been downgraded to an alert near the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire. (CSRD image)
Some evacuation orders near Adams Lake wildfire downgraded to alerts