Norma Harisch, President of the Salmon Arm Museum and Heritage Association slices a pie at the Best of Shuswap Pie Auction at Piccadilly Mall on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Pie bakers wanted

The Best of the Shuswap Pie Baking Contest runs Saturday, Feb. 24 as part of Heritage Week.

Calling all pies for the “22nd Annual Best of the Shuswap Pie Baking Contest” sponsored by R.J. Haney Heritage Village, The Mall at Piccadilly and Save on Foods.

If you’ve got the best pie baking skills in the Shuswap, you are invited to enter your homemade pie in the 22nd Annual Best of the Shuswap Pie Baking Contest at the Heritage Week Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Judged by appearance, authenticity, texture and taste, apple, fruit or berry pies must be made the old fashioned way, from scratch.

Winners will walk away with this year’s title, an engraved trophy and dinner theatre tickets for two to the 2018 “Villain and Vittles” Summer Dinner Theatre Production. Winners also get to enter a pie to next year’s Best of the Shuswap Pie Auction!

Simply drop off your pies Saturday February 24 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at The Mall at Piccadilly, centre court.

For official pie contest rules call the Village at 250-832-5243 or email info@salmonarmmuseum.org.

This popular pie contest promises to be lip-smacking tasty and everyone is welcome to participate!

After the judging, slices of the pies may be purchased for $2.50 each with the proceeds going towards extraordinary projects at the Heritage Village and Museum.

Would you like to volunteer at Heritage Week? Please call 250-832-5243.

R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum is situated on 40 acres of farmland on the east side of Salmon Arm. The site is owned by the City of Salmon Arm and managed by the Salmon Arm Museum and Heritage Association. The mandate of the organization is to preserve the heritage of the area and develop a Village depicting life in the era of 1911 to 1930. The association is a non-profit, registered charity and operates the facility independent of municipal government.

The facility offers a unique cultural heritage experience for the traveling and local public from mid May to the end of September, and welcomes over 15,000 visitors each year. The Village, Museum and Marjorie’s Tea Room also hosts special events, and Villains and Vittles Dinner Theatre three nights per week during July and August.

