Plans underway for return of Salmon Arm’s popular Wednesday on the Wharf

After a two-year hiatus, organizers say pandemic looks manageable enough to bring it back

This Way North performed at Wednesday on the Wharf in July 2019. (File photo)

After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Shuswap District Arts Council announced planning for the 2022 Wednesday on the Wharf live music concert series is underway.

“We are so excited to be planning for this summer,” said arts council program manager Astrid Varnes in a media release. “WOW is a huge part of the live music scene here in Salmon Arm, and it’s been tough not having it part of summertime events. The pandemic landscape seems manageable enough that we’ll be able to bring it back.”

Now in its 29th year, Wednesday on the Wharf is a by-donation, open-air summertime community concert series presented by the arts council. Every Wednesday evening, people of all ages gather in Marine Peace Park to meet up with friends and listen to great music.

Varnes noted that WOW will follow the same format as in years past, by presenting a range of upbeat, musical styles from both local and touring bands. This year’s schedule will be slightly reduced, with concerts running in July and August only.

Musicians interested in playing at WOW are encouraged to review the selection criteria and apply via the Salmon Arm Arts Centre website at salmonarmartscentre.ca. The deadline to apply is March 15, 2022.

“We know how much WOW means to the community, and we’re so grateful for the enthusiastic support that we receive from our audiences and our sponsors,” said Varnes. “We can’t wait to see everyone down at the Park this summer!”

Varnes said inquires about WOW are welcome at wow@salmonarmartscentre.ca.

