Hands and Feet is the last performance of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre’s First Stages Series. The play, by Theatre Wrede+, will take the stage Feb. 23, 2020, for two performances. (Contributed)

Play sparks curiosity through movement in Vernon

Hands and Feet invites theatre newcomers to fall in love with production

The Spotlight First Stages Series is coming to an end Sunday with Theatre Wrede+’s Hands and Feet.

The performance, hailing from Oldenburg, Germany, has been touring B.C.’s Interior and Lower Mainland offering children between the ages of two and six the opportunity to get up close and personal with performance and live theatre.

Hands and Feet “joyfully invites the littlest theatre newcomers into the magical realm of sound, movement and imagination,” reads the prepared statement.

Theatre Wrede+’s artistic director Winfried Wrede said the poetic experience of the body is the basis for a playful expedition.

“A dancer and musician explore these possibilities without stopping at the conventional borders of narration,” Wrede said.

“Language, as the superficial face of communication is explored by music and sound,” Wrede said.

Wrede, starring alongside Marco Jodes, educated in dance therapy and counselling, will take the stage at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society Feb. 23 for two performances.

The play, directed by Marga Kopp, is characterized by its multi-faceted use of different media, use of sound and bodily interactions. Nominated for the Significant Artistic Achievement and Critic’s Choice Innovation Award, Hands and Feet is sure to wow its audience.

“(Audiences will leave with) fascination for live theatre,” Wrede said. “They can see themselves in our characters; they learn something about exploring and being curious.”

Tickets are $14 for Sunday’s two performances, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Tickets are available at the box office, 549-SHOW (7469) or online at ticketseller.ca.

READ MORE: Retirees get groovin’ for good health in Armstrong

READ MORE: Coldstream back selected to Canada U20 rugby squad

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Theater

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap artists come into focus for upcoming exhibit
Next story
Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre makes a splash with Girl in the Goldfish Bowl

Just Posted

Shuswap artists come into focus for upcoming exhibit

Salmon Arm Art Gallery presents 20/20, an open community exhibition

RCMP report woman arrested after ramming police cruiser

Suspect wanted for crimes allegedly committed in Kelowna, Salmon Arm and 100 Mile House

Axe throwing, road hockey among Salmon Arm food drive festivities

Fill the Pantry event wraps up on Monday, Feb. 17 with day of activities. 600lbs of food collected.

Salvation Army’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser in Salmon Arm welcomes you

Make community connections while taking a walk and contributing to $35,000 goal

Letter: South Shuswap incorporation a foregone conclusion?

Writer overwhelmed with information at committee meeting

Protesters barricade Premier John Horgan’s home ahead of B.C. budget unveiling

Demonstrators from the Extinction Rebellion have blocked the Langford driveway

B.C. budtenders become first private cannabis workers to unionize in Canada

Two of seven Clarity Cannabis storefronts vote to join UFCW 1518 union

Kids exposed to household cleaners as newborns more likely to get asthma: B.C. study

Air fresheners, plug-in deodorizers, antimicrobial hand sanitizers and oven cleaners were the worst culprits

Alleged drunk driver has licence suspended following Kelowna bridge crash

The 31-year-old Calgary man, was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition

Kelowna RCMP seize illicit drugs from Lower Mission home

Four individuals were taken into police custody but were released pending further investigation

Play sparks curiosity through movement in Vernon

Hands and Feet invites theatre newcomers to fall in love with production

Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre makes a splash with Girl in the Goldfish Bowl

Performance packed full of surprises, director Cara Nunn says

Victoria, Abbotsford record biggest jumps in rent prices nationwide: report

Toronto and Vancouver had priciest rentals in Canada

VIDEO: Convoy of forest industry supporters on its way to Victoria

Rally at the B.C. legislature begins with participants setting off from Campbell River

Most Read