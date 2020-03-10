2020 Juno Awards nominees were announced on Jan. 28, 2020. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Pop singer Lights, Ewan Currie of Sheepdogs among Juno Awards presenters

Dallas Smith, Felix Cartal and Nuela Charles nominated for big awards

Electronic pop singer Lights, the Sheepdogs frontman Ewan Currie and Inuk performer Riit will be among the presenters on Sunday at the Juno Awards.

Organizers of the country’s biggest celebration of Canadian music say they’ve lined up an array of homegrown personalities to hand out the trophies on the televised show, which will be hosted by Alessia Cara in Saskatoon.

Among the presenters are many of this year’s nominees, including country album of the year contender Dallas Smith, five-time Junos contender Felix Cartal, who’s up for dance recording this year, and Nuela Charles, nominated for adult contemporary album.

First-time R&B/soul recording nominee Amaal and Regina-based band the Dead South, vying for traditional roots album, are also among the presenters.

“Mr. D” actress Emma Hunter and ”Murdoch Mysteries” actor Jonny Harris round out the final batch of names announced, while Anne Murray already committed to ushering Jann Arden into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

The Junos show is going forward despite concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus in Canada. There have been no cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan and Junos planners say they’re closely monitoring advice from the country’s public health agency and other federal, provincial and municipal experts ahead of the event.

A week of Juno-related events are already underway, with the annual Juno Cup celebrity hockey game set for Friday at Merlis Belsher Place, and the Junos gala dinner, where the majority of the awards are handed out, set for Saturday.

Cara leads this year’s event with six nominations with rapper Tory Lanez following with five nods. Lanez is also set to perform on the broadcast, with R&B artist Daniel Caesar, pop singer Lennon Stella and rock band the Glorious Sons among the others slated to take the stage.

The 2020 JUNO Awards will be broadcast live from the SaskTel Centre and stream globally on the CBC website.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsMusic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The Flying Dutchman sails to Salmar Classic screen

Just Posted

Shuswap municipality receives funding for new daycare

Sicamous to use provincial grant to purchase and renovate new daycare space

Salmon Arm mayor suffers minor stroke while playing hockey

Alan Harrison issues reassuring statement on his condition from hospital bed

Salmon Arm’s population count closing in on 20,000

BC Stats show modest growth throughout Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Snow warning for Coquihalla Highway, 15-20 cm expected

Fraser Canyon to expect winds of 60-90 km/h

Sicamous RCMP ticket Calgary driver for failing to stop for police, excessive speed

Police report vehicle stopped was also involved in a hit and run in Revelstoke

VIDEO: Liberal bill outlaws conversion therapy for kids, non-consenting adults

Bill C-8 proposes five new Criminal Code offences

100 Mile House victory brings Chase Heat’s playoff run to a close

Home ice defeat marks end of season for Chase squad

One B.C. man’s descent into addiction, and the long road to recovery

This is part 1 of a 2 part series chronicling Randy Dikun’s battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

Shuswap history in pictures: The Royal Hotel

Royal the place to stay in Notch Hill

Officials weigh COVID-19 infection control against risk of isolation at nursing homes

Vancouver-area senior the first to die of COVID-19 in Canada

New storm would dump snow on B.C. mountain passes; centre warns of flood risk

Flooding in May 2018 forced the evacuation of nearly 2,000 homes around Grand Forks

Kelowna Fan Experience festival cancelled over coronavirus concern

The new date is set from July 10 to 12 at the Kelowna Community Theatre

The Flying Dutchman sails to Salmar Classic screen

Live at the Met production runs Saturday, March 14

Parking meter vandals hit 39 machines in Vernon

No suspects in latest string of meter thefts, police say

Most Read