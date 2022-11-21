Popular Downtown Holiday Farmer’s Market returns to Salmon Arm

Vendors and marketgoers mingle on Hudson Avenue as snow falls during the inaugural Downtown Salmon Arm Holiday Craft and Farm Market held Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (File photo)

The Downtown Holiday Farmer’s Market will be returning to Salmon Arm.

City council has agreed to a request from Downtown Salmon Arm, on behalf of the Shuswap Food Action Society, to close the 200 block of Hudson Avenue NE, from Alexander Street to Ross Street, for the second annual holiday market on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The market will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. so the street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow for set-up and take-down.

“Last year was the inaugural Holiday Market downtown and was a very successful event. This year we anticipate the return of ‘Photos with Santa,’ the Salmon Arm Rotary ‘Chili Cook-off,’ numerous returning market vendors, new holiday vendors, and the much anticipated ‘Tuba Christmas’ entertainment by Zachary Powers and company,’” wrote DSA manager Jennifer Broadwell in a letter to council.

Council voted unanimously to approve the street closure.

