Vendors and marketgoers mingle on Hudson Avenue as snow falls during the inaugural Downtown Salmon Arm Holiday Craft and Farm Market held Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (File photo)

Vendors and marketgoers mingle on Hudson Avenue as snow falls during the inaugural Downtown Salmon Arm Holiday Craft and Farm Market held Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (File photo)

Popular Downtown Holiday Farmer’s Market returns to Salmon Arm

Tuba Christmas, Photos with Santa, Chili Cook-off and vendors galore to visit Hudson Avenue

The Downtown Holiday Farmer’s Market will be returning to Salmon Arm.

City council has agreed to a request from Downtown Salmon Arm, on behalf of the Shuswap Food Action Society, to close the 200 block of Hudson Avenue NE, from Alexander Street to Ross Street, for the second annual holiday market on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The market will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. so the street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow for set-up and take-down.

“Last year was the inaugural Holiday Market downtown and was a very successful event. This year we anticipate the return of ‘Photos with Santa,’ the Salmon Arm Rotary ‘Chili Cook-off,’ numerous returning market vendors, new holiday vendors, and the much anticipated ‘Tuba Christmas’ entertainment by Zachary Powers and company,’” wrote DSA manager Jennifer Broadwell in a letter to council.

Council voted unanimously to approve the street closure.

Read more: From fields to signage: Citizens request help from Salmon Arm’s 2023 budget

Read more: Council approves 5-year contract with Salmon Arm Silverbacks on heels of 1-year deal

martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmChristmas

Previous story
Elton John rockets toward retirement at Dodger Stadium
Next story
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies at 49

Just Posted

Vendors and marketgoers mingle on Hudson Avenue as snow falls during the inaugural Downtown Salmon Arm Holiday Craft and Farm Market held Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (File photo)
Popular Downtown Holiday Farmer’s Market returns to Salmon Arm

Vasyl Davydenko and Dmytro Borovyk were able to come to Canada as immigrants under the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) program. (Contributed)
Ukraine couple find safe harbour in Salmon Arm

Phase 1 of Salmon Arm Economic Development’s sign project included new signs around local parks. Next comes replacement of the rock pillars in the downtown core. (File photo)
From fields to signage: Citizens request help from Salmon Arm’s 2023 budget

The two-time defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers (bottom, right) meet the Toronto Argonauts in the CFL’s Grey Cup championship for the first time since 1950 today, Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. Pacific in Regina. (Black Press)
Bombers favoured by six on Grey Cup Sunday