Popular Salmon Arm outdoor concert series returns for 30th year

Applications being accepted for 2023 Wednesday on the Wharf performances at Marine Peace Park

Kevin Flynn and Cathy Bartsch take in the first gig of the 2022 Wednesday on the Wharf (WOW) concert series at Salmon Arm’s Marine Peace Park. Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 iteration of WOW. (File photo)

Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Wednesday on the Wharf concert series at Salmon Arm’s Marine Peace Park.

The Shuswap District Arts Council is busy planning for this year’s live music community concert series and prospective performers may now apply on the arts council’s website at salmonarmartscentre.ca (click on the Wednesday on the Wharf page). The deadline to apply is March 15.

This will be the 30th year for Wednesday on the Wharf (WOW), a by-donation, open-air summertime community concert series.

Wednesday evenings in July and August, people of all ages gather in Marine Peace Park to meet up with friends, soak up the sun and listen to music.

“Last year’s concerts confirmed that WOW holds a special place in the community, and that its absence during the pandemic was really felt,” said Arts Council program manager Astrid Varnes. “People were so happy to be there, and the musicians were so grateful to play for a live audience. We brought in bands that had never been to Salmon Arm before, and they raved about their time here.”

Now that the music industry is in a steadier position, Varnes anticipates receiving a high number of applications.

“There is so much talent across this province, and the Arts Council is committed to bringing highly talented, diverse voices to the WOW stage,” said Varnes. “It’s such a treat for our audiences to hear these bands play, all while enjoying the beauty of our downtown park.”

Varnes explained WOW will follow the same format as in years past, presenting a wide range of upbeat, musical styles from both local and touring bands in order to give audiences a wide-ranging musical experience.

“We’re so grateful for the enthusiastic support that we receive from our audiences, and our sponsors,” said Varnes. “We can’t wait to see everyone down at the Park this summer!”

For more information, email wow@salmonarmartscentre.ca.

