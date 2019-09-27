A dragonfly made entirely out of fibre waits to be put into the Little Lake exhibit at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery on Thursday, Sept. 26. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Public invited to piece together Salmon Arm’s McGuire Lake for upcoming exhibition

Salmon Arm Arts Centre gives look at what goes into exhibit for BC Culture Days

Over the weekend, visitors of the Salmon Arm Art Gallery can glimpse into what it takes to put together an art show that has been two years in the making.

The Little Lake exhibit has brought together nearly 200 fibre artists and their contributions to create a miniature version of McGuire Lake inside the gallery. The two month long exhibit will feature everything from water lilies to willow branches to frogs, dragonflies and bees, all made entirely from felt.

Although the exhibit isn’t officially open until Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m., the gallery is inviting the public to come help with the installation in light of BC Culture Days. On Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27 and 28, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., everyone is welcome to drop in and help stitch together a cobblestone pathway, or create a felted rock for the edge of the lake. All ages are welcome.

Joan Scheiwiller works on the Little Lake exhibit at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery on Thursday, Sept. 26. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Fibre rocks will line the Little Lake exhibit at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery on Thursday, Sept. 26. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Myrna Button works on the Little Lake exhibit at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery on Thursday, Sept. 26. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

A bee hovers beneath the fibre willow branches at the Little Lake exhibit at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery on Thursday, Sept. 26. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Kate Fagervik hangs another fibre willow branch at the Little Lake exhibit at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery on Thursday, Sept. 26. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Public invited to piece together Salmon Arm's McGuire Lake for upcoming exhibition

