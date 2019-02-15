Dance instructor Simone Goerner springs off Alex Seal during their energetic hip hop performance in the pro-am competition of Dancing with the Shuswap Stars. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Put on your dancing shoes

Preparation for Dancing with the Shuswap Stars 2019 are underway

On the heels of last year’s sold out event, the organising committee for Dancing with the Shuswap Stars met recently to discuss plans for this year’s event, which is now in its fourth year.

The event was started in 2016 as a fundraiser for the Larch Hills Nordic Society, but with the completion of the new chalet last year, the society voted unanimously to hand over the event to the Shuswap Hospice Society who will now be the sole beneficiary of all funds raised.

The event will take place on Nov. 22 at the SASCU Recreation Centre and will be presented by the Shuswap Hospice Society and City Dance.

Related: In Photos: Shuswap stars shine on the dance floor

Related: Dancers don dance shoes to prepare for popular Shuswap fundraiser

The list of local “stars” taking part is growing and anyone interested in competing this year should contact Tracy Hughes by email to thughes7@telus.net.

In the Amateur Division, five or six local couples will compete and be trained by professional dance instructors. In the Pro-Am Division, an equal number of solo competitors will be paired with professional dance instructors.

Two trophies will be awarded in each division to two runners-up and two division champions. Competitors will perform routines choreographed and taught by their instructors.

The event is again expected to be a sellout with half the tickets available to the dancers, instructors and sponsors and the other half available to the general public. Those attending will be able to vote for their favourite dancers, while enjoying snacks brought to their tables, and will also be entertained between the dances with a number of showcase performances and music provided once again by popular live band, the Lake Monsters. Following last year’s successful online streaming of the event; the public will again be able to watch the event from home and cast their votes online through the secure website.

Sponsorship is critical to the success of the event and is available in four levels: Platinum ($5,000+), Gold ($1,000+), Silver ($500+) and Bronze ($250+). For more information or to sponsor the event, send an email to Eugene Casavant at e.lcasavant@telus.net.

Dancers strut their stuff during the first set of showcase performances during Dancing with the Shuswap Stars. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

