Quartet gives voice to Kamloops Symphony’s upcoming Salmon Arm performance

Quebec-based vocal quartet Quartom to sing with symphony at the Nexus

Quebec-based vocal quartet Quartom will be teaming up with the Kamloops Symphony for a Christmas concert in Salmon Arm this December. (Kamloops Orchestra)

The Kamloops Symphony alongside a Quebecois quartet will be presenting a special Christmas concert this December in Salmon Arm.

The symphony has teamed up with Quartom, a Quebec-based vocal quartet who have entertained audiences across Canada, Europe and Asia. Quartom will be singing several sparkling holiday hits along with traditional Quebec carols alongside the symphony on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. in The Nexus at First.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased in advance online on eventbrite.ca or at the door.

