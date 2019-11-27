Quebec-based vocal quartet Quartom will be teaming up with the Kamloops Symphony for a Christmas concert in Salmon Arm this December. (Kamloops Orchestra)

Quartet gives voice to Kamloops Symphony’s upcoming Salmon Arm performance

Quebec-based vocal quartet Quartom to sing with symphony at the Nexus

The Kamloops Symphony alongside a Quebecois quartet will be presenting a special Christmas concert this December in Salmon Arm.

The symphony has teamed up with Quartom, a Quebec-based vocal quartet who have entertained audiences across Canada, Europe and Asia. Quartom will be singing several sparkling holiday hits along with traditional Quebec carols alongside the symphony on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. in The Nexus at First.

Read more: Orchestra shines spotlight on Salmon Arm composer

Read more: Column: When music gets classy – The Shuswap String Orchestra

Tickets for the concert can be purchased in advance online on eventbrite.ca or at the door.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shuswap Theatre stages amazing journey to Oz

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Midget team takes gold at Shaw Centre

Team goes 2-0-1 in round robin games against Interior teams

UPDATE: Driver treated for minor injuries following collision in Salmon Arm

Accident involved pickup and gravel trucks

Collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm causes power outage

Driver receives minor injuries in accident at bottom of Kault Hill

City review concludes Salmon Arm panhandling bylaw warranted

Council now looking at other steps to meet needs of people who are homeless

Letter: No cost to showing respect, decency to Salmon Arm’s homeless population

Writer asks you to imagine yourself in the shoes of someone living on the street

Weaver says he will step down as Green leader in January, stay on as MLA

He says an interim leader could be someone who does not have a seat in the legislature

Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

At first she froze in terror every time she saw a human, but now Journey is on the road to recovery

‘Awful scene out of a movie’: Woman witnesses vicious beating of senior at Abbotsford bus stop

‘The old man didn’t or couldn’t fight back’

Quartet gives voice to Kamloops Symphony’s upcoming Salmon Arm performance

Quebec-based vocal quartet Quartom to sing with symphony at the Nexus

North Okanagan students kick up their heels for Eli

Harvest Hoedown dedicated to Eli Johannson

GoFundMe campaign launched against City of Kelowna amidst Okanagan homeless crisis

The campaign is looking for $50,000 to take the city to court

North Vancouver man, 21, facing child porn charges after police search home

Dylan Phillips is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11

First responder and tow truck celebrity remembered in Princeton

Phil Renaud was a highway rescue volunteer, volunteer firefighter, and Highway Thru Hell personality

Kelowna’s homeless unhappy with temporary overnight shelter situation

Residents can only stay at the two sites between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m.

Most Read