RCMP Musical Ride returning to Salmon Arm for Canada Day performances

The RCMP Musical Ride performs at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds in 2018. (File photo)

A surge of red will be riding into the grandstand ring at the Salmon Arm fairgrounds on Canada Day.

The Salmon Arm & Shuswap Lake Agricultural Association (SASLAA), the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm and the City of Salmon Arm have announced the RCMP Musical Ride will be performing three shows over the Canada Day long weekend, one on Saturday, July 1 and two on Sunday, July 2.

The Musical Ride last performed in the Shuswap in 2018. This year, it is touring the country in recognition of the RCMP’s 15oth anniversary. Performances involve a troop of up to 32 riders, all police officers, and their horses performing intricate formations and drills set to music. The performances raise money for local charities and non-profit groups.

“The fact the RCMP Musical Ride has chosen Salmon Arm on Canada Day to celebrate their 150th anniversary, that is pretty special,” said Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison in a video with SASLAA and Rotary presidents Phil Wright and Garry Hoffart, announcing the Musical Ride’s return.

Tickets are expected to be available April 1.

