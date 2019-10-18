The Exploding Pumpkin Prize Bonanza is a chance for Penticton residents to bone up on their aim and win some prizes. The event takes place on Nov. 2 and is hosted by the Penticton Shooting Sports Association. (Photo from Facebook)

Ready, aim, fire: Penticton residents invited to shoot exploding pumpkins

The event is hosted by the Penticton Shooting Sports Association on Nov. 2

Normally, if you shoot produce and it explodes, something is wrong, but that’s not the case at the Penticton Shooting Sports Association’s Exploding Pumpkin Prize Bonanza.

On Nov. 2, residents can stop by the Penticton Shooting Sports Range at 1797 BC-97 to take aim at some pumpkins and win some prizes. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and guns will be provided by the association so attendees are asked not to bring their own.

READ MORE: Flaming pumpkins set to fly in Summerland

You do not have to be a member of the association to participate, and the cost is $10 for 10 rounds. The format is simple – if the pumpkin you shoot explodes, you get a prize! For more information, visit www.pentictonshootingsports.com.

