Jonathan Breugem and Matthew Neudorf show off their skills at the 18th annual Shuswap Music Festival in 2018. (File Photo)

Registration opens for 20th annual Shuswap music festival

The festival has been celebrating the area’s amateur musicians for two decades.

Those who have dreamed of their moment in the spotlight as a Shuswap Music Festival performer can now register to perform in the 20th annual event.

Performers must sign up online at www.ShuswapFestival.com before Jan. 31, 2020. The festival will run from April 21 to May 1, 2020.

Read More: Chase youth softball player to visit Africa and share love of sport

Read More: IN PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Traditional games taught to SD83 students develop social skills

The first Shuswap Music Festival was held in 2001 by a partnership of the Shuswap branch of the BC Registered Music Teachers Associaton and the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm. Hundreds of amateur musicians from the Shuswap and other parts of the Southern Interior participate in the festival each year. Their performances are adjudicated and some are then eligible to advance to the Performing Arts BC Provincial Music Festival Competition.

Read More: IN PHOTOS: Santa visits Buckerfield’s for photos with pets big and small

Read More: Salmon Arm won’t lose a bridge during four-laning project

Each year the week-long festival is concluded with a gala concert on the last evening and scholarships are awarded to music students as encouragement to continue honing their singing and playing.

Performers of all ages are invited to register in the band, strings, junior and senior piano, voice and choir categories.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘They treated me like a queen’: Malakwa woman still baking away on U.S. show

Just Posted

Chase youth softball player to visit Africa and share love of sport

The trip will include an African safari

IN PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Traditional games taught to SD83 students develop social skills

More than 1,000 school children have learned the games since October

IN PHOTOS: Santa visits Buckerfield’s for photos with pets big and small

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Salmon Arm won’t lose a bridge during four-laning project

Ministry will rejuvenate old one so commuters will have alternative if highway closes

Youth council member informs Salmon Arm council of dignitary’s visit

City council happy to hear student is organizing a visit from the Lieutenant Governor

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province

Finance Ministry budget numbers show forest revenues are down 11 per cent so far this year

Land in Summerland was owned by Pierres

Johnny Pierre settled in the area in 1886 and recored the land as a reserve

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

VIDEO: Thompson man tells emotional story of crash that left him paralyzed

Tory Jones was involved in a serious car accident just west of Vernon in July

More support needed for Penticton family with severely autistic daughter

Vikki Holmberg said they need to raise $26,000 annually for Ava’s treatment

‘We’re really excited’: New chairlift at Revelstoke Mountain Resort opens

It’s the first day of skiing at the resort

Most Read