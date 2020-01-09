Kelly Coubrough and the Arts Council for the South Shuswap’s FACES program are seeking singers ages 16 and up for an adult choir. (Photo submitted)

Release the music inside you with South Shuswap adult choir

Join Kelly Coubrough and FACES on Tuesday nights at Carlin Hall

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 14, FACES will offer an adult choir for ages 16 and up.

Heading the choir will be Kelly Coubrough, who brings 20 years of experience in providing music education in many different forms and genres.

As a conductor, Coubrough has led many choirs of all ages. S

She is also called upon to present choral workshops for community choirs across the province.

Coubrough is on faculty with the Valhalla Summer School of Music’s VOX Valhalla program, a one-week intensive choral workshop for adults held annually in the Kootenays community of Silverton.

As a professionally trained opera singer, Coubrough knows the voice and what it can do.

“What is most important to me, as a choral director, is to let all members of the choir feel like they are really singing with their ‘true voices,’” said Coubrough.

“To me, the blend of these voices will happen once the sound leaves the body. I encourage my choristers to use their full voices to promote vocal health and longevity.

“Dynamics and nuance will happen only after we all feel comfortable with the notes on the page and the sound we are producing.”

When working with community choirs, like the one being offered at FACES, the most important thing is to make singing fun, says Coubrough, an enthusiastic and energetic choral director capable of teaching a wide range of music repertoire and styles.

Shuswap residents are invited to join Coubrough on Tuesday evenings, 7:30 to 9 p.m., beginning on Jan. 14, and open your hearts and voices to the music inside you.

All classes will be held in the lower level of Carlin Hall in the Arts Council for the South Shuswap studios. For more information, call 250-515-3276 or email admin@shuswaparts.com.

Submitted.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oscars to go host-less for second straight year
Next story
The winners of London Drugs’ 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest are…

Just Posted

Snowfall warning issued for North Thompson and Shuswap

Up to 10 cm of snow expected beginning early Friday

Wellness centre brings health services to Sicamous high school

Centre will offer regular visits from doctor and other health services to students

Update: Off-duty officer witnesses armed robbery at Salmon Arm liquor store

Enderby man accused in incident that allegedly involved .22-caliber rifle and handgun

Owners of Sicamous’ Brothers Pub plan one last party before retirement

The Chmilar family has owned pubs in the community since 1979

Recital a showcase for talented Salmon Arm Secondary dance students

Grade 11/12 students choreograph own numbers for Jan. 16/17 performances

Iran believed to have shot down airliner, perhaps by mistake: Trudeau

Prime Minister tells media the strike that killed all onboard could have been unintentional

Store owner hugs, invites Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex to dinner during Sidney shopping trip

Sixth in line to the British throne, Prince Harry and family spent Christmas on Saanich Peninsula

U-Haul lists Salmon Arm as popular one-way move destination

Arrivals of one-way moving trucks rose 16 per cent from 2018

Kelowna woman in serious condition after being hit by Jeep

The woman was crossing Highway 33 in Rutland when she was struck

UPDATE: At least 14 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

‘People are in shock’: Iran plane crash will reverberate across Canada, B.C. prof says

Death toll includes 63 Canadians, 11 of them British Columbians

B.C. judge grants bail to Bella Coola man convicted of killing toddler in 1983

Phillip Tallio pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 22-month-old Delavina Mack

Cawston winery extends helping hand to Australia

Purchase a case of wine from Little Farm Winery and support those affected by Australian wildfires

U.S. launches investigation into Iranian-Americans held at B.C. border: congresswoman

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapa wrote that a civil rights inquiry has been opened

Most Read