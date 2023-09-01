After being postponed due to the wildfires, 2023 Denim on the Diamond has been rescheduled and will take place at City Park. (Denim on the Diamond/Facebook)

Rescheduled Denim on the Diamond to donate to Central Okanagan wildfire relief

Concert-goers who can’t make the new dates are being asked to donate their tickets

Denim… at City Park.

After being postponed to the Grouse Complex of wildfires that took over the Central Okanagan, concert-goers can grab their Canadian tuxedos and sweaters as music festival Denim on the Diamond has been rescheduled.

The two-day event will take at Kelowna’s City Park on Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7. This is the Friday and Saturday of the Thanksgiving long weekend.

“This will be your opportunity to personally thank those who stepped up in a big way as we are inviting hundreds of firefighters, first responders, evacuees, those who lost their homes, and people who worked tirelessly around the clock to ensure our community was safe,” said Denim on the Diamond in an Instagram post.

Because of rescheduling conflicts with artists, it’s unknown who will be performing at this time but the festival has announced that Oct. 6 will be ‘Pop Dance Night’ and Oct. 7 will be ‘Country Night’.

Cncert-goers who have already bought tickets, are still valid for the new dates. For people who bought tickets but are unable to make the new dates, Denim on the Diamond is asking they contact them about donating the tickets to a firefighter, first responder, or a family that lost their home due to the wildfires.

During the festival, Denim on the Diamond will also be raising money for the Central Okanagan Fire Relief fund.

