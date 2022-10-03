Ringo on the move with two of his All Starr band members, that included the nimble fingers of former Toto guitarist Steve Lukather (left) and ex-Bread Saxman Warren Ham in 2015. (Western News File)

Ringo a no go: COVID-19 cancels All-Starr performance in Penticton

The concert was rescheduled from 2020

Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band will not be making a stop in Penticton this October.

The former Beatle has caught COVID-19 and was forced to cancel six upcoming shows, including Oct. 9’s scheduled performance at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Starr had last performed in Penticton in 2015, and was originally set to return in 2020 before the pandemic put a hold on live events.

READ MORE: Penticton taken under the All-Starr sea

An official statement released regarding the cancellation said that Starr is currently recovering at home.

During the two years of the pandemic, Starr kept busy and released two EPs, Zoom In and Change The World, as well as two books including Ringo Rocks: 30 Years of the All Starrs 1989-2019 and Lifted Fab Images and Memories of My Life With the Beatles From Across the Universe.

Patrick Stack brought humour to heavy Rambo film as Lt. Clinton Morgen

