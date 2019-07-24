Rock into long weekend with Roots Roundup

Jim Cooperman

Contributor

August brings another month of exciting music at Friday Night Live, beginning with the legendary rock, reggae, ska, funk and punk band, Roots Roundup.

In the 1980s, Roots Roundup ruled the Vancouver indie music scene with their eclectic, high-energy shows. Since reuniting in 2005, these six musicians, Greg and Dave Hathaway, Barry Taylor, Keith Rose, Mark Campbell and Dym E. Tree have been a hit at festivals and shows across the province. We are so lucky to have this renowned party-animal dance band play in the North Shuswap, where they will perform a rip-roaring show to kick off the B.C. Day long weekend.

The following week, on August 9, Sherman “Tank” Doucette will bring his hot blues band show to the Friday Night Live stage and thrill the audience with his amazing harmonica solos. Doucette is the real deal, having played with so many blues legends, from John Lee Hooker, to Long John Baldry, to Albert Collins and many others. He brings a “tankful” of energy to his shows by mixing blues classics and original songs with so much passion and conviction.

The third show brings country rock to Scotch Creek with the much-loved band, Tennessee Walker. This trio of Kamloops musicians, Tanner Dawson, Daylen James and Shawna Palmer, will thrill the audience with their amazing energy and spectacular harmonies. The group draws on influences such as Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and legends of country music such as Johnny, Merle and Patsy Cline as they combine a classic country feel with a cool outlaw vibe to produce their unique, crowd-pleasing tunes.

It will be a groovy Friday Night Live on August 26 when the Kamloops psychedelic rock team, the Electric Love Band hits the stage. Fronted by dynamic singer Russ Graham, the band includes well-seasoned drummer and vocalist Richard Graham, master guitarist Jon Treichel, cool bassist Neil Brun, and the very talented Alex Ward on keyboards. They deliver animated versions of 1960s hits and cover some of the famed acid-rock bands, including the Doors, Cream, Jimmy Hendrix and the Beatles. Expect some good vibes as you turn on your mind and listen for the kaleidoscope eyes.

The season ends on August 30th with the dynamic, groovy and entertaining Kamloops band Paisley Groove. They play music you will want to dance and sing along to from the ’60s and ’70s, including the Beatles, the Stones, Joe Cocker, Santana, as well as some original Flamenco inspired grooves. Five talented musicians, including Dave Langevin on guitar vocals, Myron Rosvick on bass, percussionist Pat Ebert, Doug Goodman on keyboards and vocals and smiling Dave Bouman on drums bring many decades of experience to the stage.

All the Friday Night Live action takes place in the field behind the Scotch Creek Hub, where there is also a night market and the Be-Teased food truck. Admission is free, although donations are appreciated to help cover the costs and ensure next year’s program will be better than ever.

