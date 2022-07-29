Rock n’ Soul River Festival rolls into Shuswap

Daring Greatly perform their ’60s and ’70s inspired setlist at Sicamous’ Music in the Park in July 2019. (File photo)

The 2022 Rock n’ Soul River Festival starts Friday night, July 29 in Malakwa and goes through the 31st.

The last Rock n’ Soul Festival in 2019 was a great success, taking place a short drive east of Sicamous just off the Trans-Canada Highway on a large open acreage with camping spots that lead down to the river.

This event allows you to bring your own food and drinks (coolers are allowed) and pack everything out after it’s over. Families are welcome with badminton, horseshoes and corn hole games to play during the day or lounge on the beach by the river.

Opening up Friday’s show is Revelstoke local favorite Corn Starr, a high-energy, three-piece band that has rocked the town for many years. Next up are headliners, the Daring Greatly Band, who have been based in the U.S. the last few years, touring around California and the western states.

Daring Greatly is a five-piece band that blends Canadian rock n’ roll with U.S. folk and Americana traditions from the 1960s and 1970s. Since last playing in B.C., they have developed an even better sound with the addition of new bass and lead guitar members, plus a number of new original songs. Daring Greatly has developed a following in the Shuswap with their amazing vocals and combination of cover and original songs.

Starting off Saturday’s show is Headway, a five-piece band from B.C. They cover a wide variety of styles from country, progressive rock, hair metal, and even R&B.

After Headway, quintessential rock n’ roll act In/Vertigo takes the stage with their sonic Molotov cocktail of sound, aimed at those who thirst for classic/hard rock. In/Vertigo has already made a mark for itself touring and gigging around Western Canada. Performing high profile gigs with international acts such as Buckcherry, Bif Naked, Diamond Head, Age Of Electric, Pop Evil, The Wild! and John Corabi has proven the band as young pros, still hungry for bigger stages and even bigger crowds.

Tickets are $75 for a weekend pass including camping, $60 for a weekend pass without camping, or $35 for a single day event. For additional information, call 250-804-6514.

– Submitted

Read more: Eight people sent to hospital after multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 1 bridge near Sicamous

Read more: Have fun, but stay safe on Okanagan Lake this weekend: Kelowna RCMP

FestivalShuswap