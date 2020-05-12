Tom Cochrane with Red Rider takes the stage on Saturday, Aug. 10 for the fourth annual Rock the Lake music festival at Prospera Place. (Teressa Brunton - Kelowna Capital News)

Rock the Lake not officially cancelled despite B.C.’s ban on large gatherings

The event is still scheduled for Aug. 7 to 9

Kelowna’s Rock the Lake Festival has yet to officially cancel this year’s date despite the province’s ban on large gatherings.

Many people took to the festival’s Facebook page to voice their displeasure of the lack of communication the festival has been giving ticket holders. Unlike most festivals, organizers have yet to decide on what’s to happen, whether they will refund the tickets or honour the tickets at a later date, which has yet to be seen.

For the past month, the festival had not provided any updates, until organizers released a statement on Facebook on May 11.

“We do understand the concern, as well we are aware of the news. This event is not currently cancelled,” read the statement.

“We, however, have to comply and follow all rules laid out for us via the promoters. It is their show and the money belongs to the artist since tickets purchased are final sale, this is a unique circumstance. Until we have received direction from the promoter as well. The promoter is aksing patrons to hold on to their tickets as they will be valid for the new date. By direction of the promoter we are not to do any refunds at this time.”

B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry stated last week that gatherings of more than 50 people are currently banned as the region continues to practise physical distancing and flatten the curve amid the pandemic.

Although, the organizers go on to say in their statement that if the event does eventually get cancelled, refunds will be provided.

READ MORE: Another Okanagan Rib Fest snuffed out by COVID-19

READ MORE: Kelowna-made video gets Ryan Reynolds’ thumbs up

Coronavirus

