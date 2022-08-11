Role salmon play in Indigenous culture focus of upcoming Salmon Arm exhibit

3 in a Roe by Csetkwe Fortier is one of the Indigenous artworks to be on display in Sqlélten, an exhibit presented by the Salmon Arm Art Gallery that runs Aug. 27 to Oct. 8. (Contributed)

The role salmon play in Indigenous culture is the focus of the upcoming exhibit at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery.

Beginning Saturday, Aug. 27, the gallery presents Sqlélten, an exhibition exploring the role of salmon in Indigenous culture, story and food systems.

In this peak year of the Adams River Sockeye Salmon Run, the art gallery wishes to focus on the land-based knowledge of the Secwépemc people, and is grateful for the generous participation of co-curator Tania Willard to bring together a diverse selection of contemporary and traditional works by Indigenous artists, reads a media release from the Salmon Arm Arts Centre & Art Gallery.

Willard brings an extensive knowledge to this topic. She leads an Indigenous Arts Intensive at UBC Okanagan each year, and has brought the work of Csetkwe Fortier into this visual dialogue, explained gallery director/curator Tracey Kutschker.

Sqlélten, which runs until Oct. 8, will also feature works by Aaron Leon, Isha Jules, Hop You Haskett, Kenthen Thomas, Gerry Thomas, Louis Thomas and the students of Chief Atahm School, weaving a 15,000 year history with contemporary art-making and storytelling.

The opening day celebration on the 27th starts with a traditional welcome at 11:30 a.m., with Neskonlith Councillor and Knowledge Keeper Louis Thomas.

Willard and exhibiting artists will be speaking at the the Coffee Break and Artist Talk at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, during which locally roasted organic coffee and fresh baked cookies will be available.

Art gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with admission by donation.

Read more: ‘Got a fish!’: Favourite sound at Indigenous-led program for Salmon Arm school

Read more: PHOTOS: Pulling Together Canoe Journey gives paddlers Adams Lake welcome

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Armart exhibit