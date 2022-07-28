ROOTSandBLUES: Inspired collaborations in store with festival workshops

Antibalas, with special guests, will present the Evolution of the Revolution workshop on the Blues Stage at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, as part of the 2022 ROOTSandBLUES Festival. (Contributed)

By Barb Brouwer

The ROOTSandBLUES Festival is a musical feast served on several stages over one week.

Artists come to play their own brand of music in downtown Salmon Arm in the new Tuned Up Series prior to the festival and during the three-day spectacular at the fairgrounds.

Some of the most memorable, once-in-a-lifetime moments in festival history have been made in daytime musical collaborations. And this year is shaping up to bring more of the magic.

The task of connecting with artists to discuss themes and collaborations was given to longtime singer/songwriter/producer (and more) Ted Crouch.

“What guided me in the beginning was our theme, ‘where musicians come to play,’ and the workshops are a big part of that theme,” said Crouch. “Pretty well I can say each one the titles (of the workshops) comes from something I’ve gleaned in my research.”

Forty-five minute workshops will be staggered between the Blues and Barn stages, beginning at noon on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20 and 21.

SATURDAY

• Blues Stage, noon

The workshops launch with Searchin’ for Soul, with Alex Cuba, Samantha Martin and Delta Sugar.

“The theme is trusting the blues to guide us on our journey,” said Crouch. ‘Cuba is always going deeper, searching for the different genres of music and inevitably reaching deeper through the blues as he’s searching for soul.”

• Barn Stage, 12:45 p.m.

Sing it Like You Own It combines the talent of Cha Wa and NorthernCree.

From Saddleback, Alta., nine-time Grammy nominated Northern Cree made history in 2017 when they became the first powwow group to perform at the Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

Cha Wa radiates the energy of New Orleans street culture, a distillation of generations of New Orleans expression.

“This is basically two Indigenous groups, meeting for the first time and bringing their stories about what life is like in Louisiana and in Canada’s North,” said Crouch.

• Blues Stage, 1:15 p.m.

Antibalas and special guests will present Evolution of the Revolution.

The Brooklyn-based musical collective has crafted a sound that combines Afrobeat, old school soul, funk and Ethiopian jazz.

“They’re singing about hope,” said Crouch. “It is a revolution to make changes for a better life for their people.” Their on-stage collaborators will be announced in the coming days.

• Barn Stage, 2 p.m

The Joy of Creativity features members of The McDades combining their talent with violin, sax, bass, drums and guitar, with special guests Mike Kereiff and Dave Nelson of the Oral Fuentes Reggae Band, who bring a trumpet and trombone into the groove.

“Like just rip it up,” said Crouch.

• Blues Stage, 2:30 p.m.

In Let it Burn, Ruthie Foster and Cedric Burnside infuse fresh spices into a sonic potpourri that smoulders, sizzles, ignites and can burn down any stage with this combustible blend of soul, blues, roots, rock, and folk.

• Barn Stage, 3:15 p.m.

Saturday’s workshops wrap with Pushing the Boundaries in which Christine Hanson and her eight-piece ensemble of cello, violin, trombone, drums, bass, keyboard and two guitars, jam with the eight-piece Oral Fuentes Reggae Band and their combination of Afro, reggae/Latin and infectious big brass sound.

SUNDAY

• Blues Stage, noon

Colin Linden believes the power of the blues to provide healing and release is timeless. He will be joined on stage by Ndidi O and Trish Klein of The Blue and Gold in “When the Levee Breaks,” playing homage to the women who long ago sang to raise awareness of issues and make pleas for justice and sustainability.

• Barn Stage, 12:45 p.m.

Piqsiq, the throat-singing duo of Tiffany Kuliktana Ayalik and Kayley Inuksuk Mackay, perform ancient traditional Inuit style songs in “Altering the Timeline.” This workshop shows how music heals through soundscapes and voices inspired with experience in all its glory.

• Blues Stage, 1:15 p.m.

In Artists, Ancestors and Ancient Ones, horn-powered, percussion-fueled Five Alarm Funk will collaborate with Witch Prophet, a queer, East African, singer-songwriter who, provides her fans with a soundscape of vocal layers, loops, raps, and harmonies on a bed of hip-hop, jazz, and soul-inspired beats.

• Barn Stage, 2 p.m.

Faith, Struggle and Grace brings singer/songwriter William Prince together with Le Ren and her close-to-the-bone folk, singing songs of guidance and comfort.

• Blues Stage, 2:45 p.m.

Travel to the Deep South for “Down the Bayou,” with CJ Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band and Colin Linden.

“The Bayou leads as you follow the bright light i the swamp – the slow-moving water may misdirect or disorient, but you decide to let this ride take you deeper into the folklore on your Cajun journey.”

• Barn Stage, 3:15 p.m.

Though Celtic at heart, The McDades effortlessly blend classical, jazz, bluegrass, Indian classical music, and rock. In Punching Through the Walls of Tradition, they will share the stage with Kevin Maclean, Cody Iwasiuk and Meg Dolovich of the William Prince Band.

For more information about the festival and to buy tickets, go to www.rootsandblues.ca.

