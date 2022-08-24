ROOTSandBLUES performer announces surprise concert, recording album in Salmon Arm

Christine Hanson and her eight-piece ensemble to perform Friday at Shuswap Theatre

By Barb Brouwer

Contributor

Cellist and composer Christine Hanson and her eight-piece ensemble will perform in a surprise concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 at Shuswap Theatre.

Against a backdrop of late artist Ted Harrison’s stunning Yukon artwork, Hanson performed The Cremation of Sam McGee on the MainStage at the RootsandBlues Festival Sunday evening.

Hanson and her ensemble have remained in Salmon Arm to record an album at Song Sparrow Studios, produced by Craig Newnes, Hanson and executive director Charles Harrison of the Ted Harrison Foundation.

“With a sincere and heartfelt thank you to our community, the festival staff, crew and volunteers, Hanson and her full band are thrilled to announce the finale to their time in Salmon Arm will be a full concert performance,” said Acoustic Avenue’s Ted Crouch. “The show will feature an opening set showcasing the talents of each musician including Salmon Arm’s own Jake McIntyre-Paul on stand up bass; brilliant jazz guitarist and vocalist Billie Zizi; concert violinist Ivonne Hernandez; trombonist extraordinaire Nick La Riviere; Jamie Philp on guitar; Eric Doucet on keyboard; Mario Allende from Toronto on drums and percussion; and, Clinton Carew narrator.

The second half of the show will be the full multi-media production of The Cremation of Sam McGee.

Only 150 seats are available for this one-time performance, with proceeds contributed towards the album production.

“Everyone in attendance will be treated to a superb evening of world-class and highly entertaining music,” says Crouch, noting patrons will receive advance notice when the album will be released so they can order their personalized copy signed by Hanson. “This music would also make a wonderful gift for the holiday season.”

General admission for this all-ages show is by donation, with a suggested $20 minimum. Reserve your seat by texting or calling Ted Crouch at 250-833-8556 to avoid over-selling the concert.

