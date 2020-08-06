The Ryga Arts Festival, held each year in honour of Canadian writer George Ryga, will feature live and online events. (Contributed)

Ryga Arts Festival to include live events

Arts festival in Summerland will feature live and online performances

The Ryga Arts Festival will offer two live events at Centre Stage Theatre in addition to the online events scheduled for 2020.

Festival organizers are inviting small audiences to enjoy the events in Summerland, with health protocols in place.

On Friday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m., Le Mo Nay (www.lemonay.com), the soulful duo of Julie Masi and Steve Soucy, will join the festival with their “sexy, soul jam.”

Masi is a four-time Juno Award winner with the successful 1980s group Parachute Club, and Soucy is a five-time B.C. Country Music Association Award winner as All-Star Keyboardist.

The evening will feature music from from new takes on jazz standards and old school rhythm and blues to hip-hop and 1980s s pop, rounded off with magical ambience and irresistible grooves.

Tickets are $10 and are available for the live show at the box office (13203 Victoria Rd. N.), and for the online stream at https://bit.ly/lemonayonline.

On Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m., a concert will feature returning festival favourites Primary Colours: Dan Marcelino, Sergei Ryga, Shae Ryga and Cam Walker.

Their music is a blend of often obscure, but totally groove-ridden jams. Tickets for this event are by donation, and are available for the live show at the box office and for the online stream at https://bit.ly/primarycoloursonline.

The art gallery show, Call and Response, in partnership with the Summerland Arts Council, will open in person on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m. This popular show, featuring works from many artists in many mediums, is inspired by a quote from George Ryga.

The festival’s online events this year include music from blues legend Jim Byrnes, author readings, theatre, spoken word performances, and more.

The full schedule can be found at https://rygafest.ca/festival.html.

The Ryga Arts Festival is held each summer in Summerland and features arts and cultural events to honour writer and playwright George Ryga.

Ryga, who lived in Summerland from 1962 until his death in 1987, wrote numerous works including the 1967 play, The Ecstasy of Rita Joe. Many of his works deal with social justice issues.

