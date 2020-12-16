Sale of local artist’s paintings to benefit Sicamous’ Red Barn

A painting will be up for sale each day until Christmas Eve

Karen Oliver, a local artist, is selling off several of her original paintings including “bad hair day” to benefit the Red Barn Arts Centre. (Submitted)

Artist Karen Oliver began painting with the Eagle Valley Brush and Palette club at Sicamous’ Red Barn Art Centre.

As the art centre has had to cancel events due to COVID-19, Oliver decided to give back by selling off some of the paintings she has enjoyed creating.

Oliver said she savours spending time at the Red Barn and wants to make sure it can continue hosting the events.

Between Dec. 15 and 24, Oliver will be selling a new painting each day on her Facebook and Instagram accounts. The entire catalog is also available for sale at www.karenoliversfineart.com

The subjects of the paintings range from fall landscapes to close-up portraits of shaggy llamas, and all are available for $75 each, with shipping included, to anywhere in Canada or the U.S. Proceeds will go to the Red Barn; as the paintings are being shipped unframed, Oliver said only a small sum for postage will be deducted from the amount being donated.



