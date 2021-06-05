The Salmar Grand will reopen its doors to moviegoers on June 18. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

The Salmar Grand will reopen its doors to moviegoers on June 18. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmar Grand reopening with new summer blockbusters in store

Sequels to A Quiet Place, Peter Rabbit among movies planned for June 18 reopening

An evening out at the movies will once again be an option in Salmon Arm.

Salmar Cinemas has announced the Salmar Grand will reopen on June 18.

Continuing with the safety plan put in place prior to the last pandemic-related closure in November 2020, theatre manager Joel de Boer said that starting June 18, the Grand will be showing matinees on weekends and just early evening shows throughout the week. Masks will be required at the start, though they do not have to be worn by moviegoers once they’ve taken their seat.

Seating will be reduced, with up to 50 in one theatre and a maximum of 32 in the others.

Come July, if restrictions should ease up and there’s demand, showtimes may be expanded.

“The biggest difference between this reopening and the last is at least Hollywood is open and there’s all new content this time around,” said de Boer, who is anticipating the Grand will reopen with showings of Peter Rabbit 2, A Quiet Place 2 and Cruella.

Coming attractions include The Fast and the Furious 9 and Marvel’s Black Widow. De Boer is also considering bringing in Godzilla Vs. Kong, just to give people a chance to see the giant monsters on the big screen.

De Boer looks forward to the theatre reopening and is excited to once again be able to show new Hollywood pictures. He expects others are ready for the same.

Read more: Latest COVID-19 restrictions close Salmon Arm movie theatres

Read more: Salmar Theatres staff eager for Dr. Bonnie Henry to call “action”

“With the Salmar being closed for seven, almost eight months, I think people are ready to get out and see movies,” said de Boer, adding things have changed since the last time the theatre was open. “There actually is a light at the end of the tunnel, we can see the finish line. People are getting vaccinated, the numbers are going down. I think people have that pent up urge just to go do something that’s different than hanging out in their homes. I think it’s going to be busy.”

Though movie tickets will be sold at the box office, because seating will be limited, de Boer encouraged purchasing tickets in advance on the Salmar’s website.

“If you’re coming to theatre to purchase tickets during showtime, which is totally doable, you run a larger risk of coming to the theatre and finding the show is sold out,” said de Boer. “At least if you buy the ticket ahead of time online, your’re guaranteed a seat.”

For tickets or information regarding show times, coming attractions, etc., visit salmartheatre.com.

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmMovies

Previous story
Whimsical journey creates lasting North Okanagan friendship

Just Posted

The Salmar Grand will reopen its doors to moviegoers on June 18. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmar Grand reopening with new summer blockbusters in store

Sequels to A Quiet Place, Peter Rabbit among movies planned for June 18 reopening

Depending on what happens in June in terms of rainfall, the Shuswap could experience a bad fire season this year. (File photo)
Emergency program coordinator in Shuswap hopes for June rains

Rather than flooding this year, thoughts turn to wildfire season

A new street sign at the intersection of 4 Street NE and the Trans-Canada Highway incorrectly states the highway runs north-south. On June 4, the ministry of transportation said they will be replacing the sign as soon as possible. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)
Attempt to mark Highway 1 directions in Salmon Arm goes south

Sign placed by transportation ministry provides wrong directions on Trans-Canada

As of noon on June 11, 2021, Category 2 and 3 open burns, as well as fireworks, will be prohibited within the Kamloops Fire Centre. (Contributed)
Ban on open burns, fireworks, announced for Kamloops Fire Centre

Prohibition to take effect throughout Okanagan-Shuswap as of noon on Friday, June 11

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District supported a funding increase to Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106 to assist with the goal of constructing a boathouse/training centre on Shuswap Lake. (File photo)
Funding increase for effort to build marine rescue base on Shuswap Lake

CSRD ups grant to Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106

An air tanker drops retardant on the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday, June 3. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here are the region’s biggest stories

A woman has been missing since driving her vehicle into the Similkameen River near Keremeos Friday (June 4) morning. (Ryan Van Veen/Flickr)
Police searching for woman after vehicle drives into river near Keremeos

An associate of Amy Sabean, 43, witnessed her being swept away in the Similkameen River

Karen Page knits at the Sardis Library while holding her daughter Rosalie during Worldwide Knit in Public Day on June 17, 2015 in Chilliwack. Saturday, June 12, 2021 is Worldwide Knit in Public Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of June 6 to 12

Worldwide Knit in Public Day, Cancer Survivors’ Day and VCR Day all coming up this week

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) saves the tip from Winnipeg Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois (13) as Ben Chiarot (8) defends during first period NHL playoff action in Winnipeg on Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Carey Price makes 30 saves, Canadiens blank Jets 1-0 to head home with 2-0 series lead

NHL playoffs: Game 3 goes Sunday in Montreal

Photos of Mona Wang, the injuries she sustained and a still from surveillance footage of Const. Lacey Browning pushing her head into the ground with a boot. (Contributed)
Settlement reached in UBCO wellness check between Kelowna RCMP, Mona Wang

Mona Wang sued the RCMP after a rough wellness check in January 2020

RCMP. (Phil McLaclan/Capital News file)
‘Distraught man’ arrested after Kelowna apartment building fire

The man barricaded himself in a room while fire crews attempted to put out a fire at the building

Danny Fulton receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 27. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Second-dose COVID vaccination clinic planned for Big White next week

A first-dose clinic will also be held in Rutland next week

A drum song performer participates in a drumg song at Kelowna’s City Park Friday afternoon (June 4). Hundreds came out to honour the lives of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were discovered last week at the former grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
PHOTOS: Hundreds gather at Kelowna tribute in honour of Kamloops 215

‘We’re not going to let it be swept under the rug anymore. It’s too late’

A fully involved cabin fire has spread to nearby homes off Westside Road Friday, June 4 near Komasket Beach. (Darlene Lynn photo)
Fire under control after claiming several homes off Westside Road near Vernon

Cabins up in flames in Emerald Bay, near Komasket Beach

Most Read