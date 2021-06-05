Salmar Grand reopening with new summer blockbusters in store

An evening out at the movies will once again be an option in Salmon Arm.

Salmar Cinemas has announced the Salmar Grand will reopen on June 18.

Continuing with the safety plan put in place prior to the last pandemic-related closure in November 2020, theatre manager Joel de Boer said that starting June 18, the Grand will be showing matinees on weekends and just early evening shows throughout the week. Masks will be required at the start, though they do not have to be worn by moviegoers once they’ve taken their seat.

Seating will be reduced, with up to 50 in one theatre and a maximum of 32 in the others.

Come July, if restrictions should ease up and there’s demand, showtimes may be expanded.

“The biggest difference between this reopening and the last is at least Hollywood is open and there’s all new content this time around,” said de Boer, who is anticipating the Grand will reopen with showings of Peter Rabbit 2, A Quiet Place 2 and Cruella.

Coming attractions include The Fast and the Furious 9 and Marvel’s Black Widow. De Boer is also considering bringing in Godzilla Vs. Kong, just to give people a chance to see the giant monsters on the big screen.

De Boer looks forward to the theatre reopening and is excited to once again be able to show new Hollywood pictures. He expects others are ready for the same.

“With the Salmar being closed for seven, almost eight months, I think people are ready to get out and see movies,” said de Boer, adding things have changed since the last time the theatre was open. “There actually is a light at the end of the tunnel, we can see the finish line. People are getting vaccinated, the numbers are going down. I think people have that pent up urge just to go do something that’s different than hanging out in their homes. I think it’s going to be busy.”

Though movie tickets will be sold at the box office, because seating will be limited, de Boer encouraged purchasing tickets in advance on the Salmar’s website.

“If you’re coming to theatre to purchase tickets during showtime, which is totally doable, you run a larger risk of coming to the theatre and finding the show is sold out,” said de Boer. “At least if you buy the ticket ahead of time online, your’re guaranteed a seat.”

For tickets or information regarding show times, coming attractions, etc., visit salmartheatre.com.

