Soprano Anna Netrebko performs as Francesco Cilea’s larger-than-life actress in the HD Live from the Met production of Adriana Lecouvreur. (File photo)

Salmar presents opera lover’s opera, Adriana Lecouvreur, Jan. 12

An opera about opera, about the mad magic of the theatre and the women who star in it

The HD Live from the Met series returns to the Salmar Classic with a showing of Sir David McVicar’s production of Adriana Lecouvreur on Saturday, Jan. 12.

Reigning diva, soprano Anna Netrebko, tackles Francesco Cilea’s larger-than-life actress for the first time at the Met, in an exhilarating new production by Sir David McVicar and conducted by maestro Gianandrea Noseda.

Tenor Piotr Beczala, mezzo-soprano Anita Rachvelishvili and baritone Ambrogio Maestri join the soprano.

Francesco Cilea (1866-1950) belonged to the generation of Italian composers that produced such greats as Puccini and Mascagni. Arturo Colautti (1851-1914), a poet, novelist and creator of comedies transformed the play by French dramatist Eugène Scribe (1791-1861) into the libretto; the world premiere was at Teatro Lirico, Milan 1902.

Adriana Lecouvreur is a clever combination of frank emotionalism, flowing melody, and historical spectacle that unfolds in Paris in 1730. The story was inspired by the real-life intrigues of famed actress Adrienne Lecouvreur (1692-1730) and the legendary soldier and lover, Maurice, Count of Saxony.

Related: Home from Juilliard, talented Salmon Arm teen ready to perform at his favourite venue

The Met’s first new production of this work in more than half a century embraces Cilea’s glamorous and elegant 18th-century Parisian setting. McVicar says he created a “stage within a stage, and we’re never quite sure who is performing and who is telling the truth.”

Adrienne was the celebrity sensation of her day. Onstage, she was both adored and reviled for her emotionally frank, naturalistic method of performing, while offstage, scandal was her constant companion. When Adrienne died suddenly and mysteriously at age 37, wagging tongues quickly blamed her demise on her imperious rival, the Princess of Bouillon and an unusual weapon.

The score of Adriana Lecouvreur relies on elegance and a skilful weaving of themes rather than symphonic grandeur but generally serves to showcase the talents of singers and has endured as a favourite of charismatic soloists. Lyricism abounds in the solos, particularly in the tenor’s Act I aria “La dolcissima effigie” (I see in you the sweet effigy of my dear mother). The title character’s ravishing Act I aria “lo son l’umile ancella” (I am the humble handmaiden of the creative genius) has become a soprano anthem of sorts.

People often call Adriana Lecouvreur an ‘Opera-lover’s opera.” It is actually an opera about opera, about the mad magic of the theatre and the women who star in it.

Showtime begins at 9:55 a.m.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Green Book an uplifting story of friendship and race

Just Posted

Rationale for Shuswap gas prices varies

No explanation given for why fuel prices are higher in Salmon Arm than surrounding communities

Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ Matthew Verboon reflects on experience at World Juniors

Forward played with Switzerland, making semi-finals and playing for bronze

Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson tours Salmon Arm’s Innovation Centre

The party leader tested out a virtual reality game and met with owners of growing tech businesses

Regional district takes on Newsome Creek work

Province to fund half of feasibility study, unwilling to budge on responsibility for creek work

Home from Juilliard, talented Salmon Arm teen to perform at his favourite venue

Jaeden Izik-Dzurko will appear at the Nexus at First United at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11

VIDEO: Trudeau says Canada has granted asylum to Saudi woman in Bangkok

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was stopped at a Bangkok airport last Saturday by Thai immigration police

B.C. animal killer Kayla Bourque back in police custody

Bourque is alleged to have breached two of her 43 court-ordered conditions

Good Samaritan and crash victim hit in second crash near Vernon

Friday morning collision caused by icy roads, according to RCMP

Police and Indigenous blockades going up, work to begin again on B.C. pipeline

An agreement was made on Thursday that no First Nation members would be arrested

Victims sought after suspected voyeur arrested at UBC

The unnamed man was arrested for obstruction and later released

Midget T3 Silverbacks earn silver medal in Trail tournament

Salmon Arm team makes a good run to finals, stopped short by host team

Suspicious fire at Merritt church considered possible hate crime

Arson probed in loss of Murray Church, fire at second Merritt church

BC SPCA wants your help for Treat Week

Help raise funds in exchange for sweet rewards

Wanted man who killed his 10-week-old baby last seen in Lower Mainland

Convicted of manslaughter for shaking death of his son, Rourke Desmanche was on parole

Most Read