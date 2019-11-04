Salmar Theatres manager Daila Duford. (File photo)

Salmar Theatres manager recognized for being inclusive employer

Daila Duford praised for opening doors for people with developmental disabilities

Salmar Theatres’ Daila Duford is being honoured for employing people with developmental disabilities and making them feel a part of the Salmar team.

Community Living BC, the Crown agency responsible for supporting adults with developmental disabilities, announced Monday, Nov. 4, that Duford, the Salmar Theatres manager, would be receiving an Inclusive Employer Award. The award goes to employers and staff who provide a welcoming, inclusive and supported workplace for people living with developmental disabilities.

Duford says she and the Salmar have had a long-standing relationship with the Shuswap Association for Community Living (SACL), and that she is honoured to receive the award.

“They’ve come to us before with people who they thought might enjoy working at the Salmar, and we’ve been more than happy to take them on and give them some work experience,” said Duford. “It’s just been a phenomenal relationship having them. They become a part of the team.”

Read more: Celebrating 70 years of cinema at the Salmar

Read more: Salmar Grand offers new closed-captioning system

Read more: Shuswap Middle School tackling inadequate nutrition with weekly soup lunch

Duford was nominated to receive the award by SACL. In the nomination, Duford is described as a pillar of the community who, with the Salmar, has “helped build foundations for adults diverse abilities through employment.”

“First and foremost, Dalia’s character shines through her patient, open-minded and compassionate nature…,” says SACL executive director Jo-Anne Crawford. “She believes everyone deserves an equal opportunity, and the best quality of life possible.

“Our community and society need to break down barriers and stigma towards employing people with disabilities, and Daila is a great example of being part of that solution.”

An award presentation is being held on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 1 to 1:30 p.m. at the Salmar Grand.

Previous story
Golden Globes to honour TV pioneer Ellen DeGeneres

Just Posted

Salmar Theatres manager recognized for being inclusive employer

Daila Duford praised for opening doors for people with developmental disabilities

Illegal buoys netted from Shuswap, Mara lakes

Transport Canada removes 53 buoys, tags another 186

Shuswap Middle School tackling inadequate nutrition with weekly soup lunch

The program will provide healthy food while teaching cooking and leadership skills.

Sicamous Eagles mauled by Revelstoke Grizzlies in double-header losses

The Sicamous squad reatins third place in their division after two weekend losses.

PHOTOS: Vernon dance studio entertains with gala evening

City Dance, which operates in Vernon and Salmon Arm, showcases dance to appreciative crowd

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

No injuries or arrests in North Okanagan shooting

RCMP report three days later as investigation continues

Is Abbotsford still B.C.’s Bible Belt?

Statistics suggest less than half of city’s residents call themselves Christians

UPDATE: Two killed in Kamloops crash were TRU international students

Thompson Rivers University is confirming the victims were international students

Golden Globes to honour TV pioneer Ellen DeGeneres

DeGeneres to receive the Carol Burnett Award on Jan. 5

Regulator takes action against two B.C. cryptocurrency platforms

At issue are the Nanaimo-based ezBtc.ca and the Vancouver-based Einstein Exchange

First responders in Kelowna for mental health workshop

Workshop promotes positive mental health for first responders

Stolen vehicle crashes into Kamloops home

The incident happened early Monday morning

PET OF THE WEEK: Bannock and Poutine are large dogs in search of homes

Well-mannered dogs at Critteraid in Summerland will need large yards

Most Read