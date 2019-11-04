Salmar Theatres manager recognized for being inclusive employer

Salmar Theatres’ Daila Duford is being honoured for employing people with developmental disabilities and making them feel a part of the Salmar team.

Community Living BC, the Crown agency responsible for supporting adults with developmental disabilities, announced Monday, Nov. 4, that Duford, the Salmar Theatres manager, would be receiving an Inclusive Employer Award. The award goes to employers and staff who provide a welcoming, inclusive and supported workplace for people living with developmental disabilities.

Duford says she and the Salmar have had a long-standing relationship with the Shuswap Association for Community Living (SACL), and that she is honoured to receive the award.

“They’ve come to us before with people who they thought might enjoy working at the Salmar, and we’ve been more than happy to take them on and give them some work experience,” said Duford. “It’s just been a phenomenal relationship having them. They become a part of the team.”

Duford was nominated to receive the award by SACL. In the nomination, Duford is described as a pillar of the community who, with the Salmar, has “helped build foundations for adults diverse abilities through employment.”

“First and foremost, Dalia’s character shines through her patient, open-minded and compassionate nature…,” says SACL executive director Jo-Anne Crawford. “She believes everyone deserves an equal opportunity, and the best quality of life possible.

“Our community and society need to break down barriers and stigma towards employing people with disabilities, and Daila is a great example of being part of that solution.”