Salmon Arm Art Gallery presents A Place to Belong exhibition in Pride Project

Exhibition, with two collaborative projects, opens Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and runs to Oct. 29

The Progress Pride Flag Community Quilt, co-created by 19 members of the 2SLGBTQ community and allies, is part of A Place to Belong, an exhibition at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery that’s part of the Salmon Arm Pride Project. It opens Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and continues to Oct. 29. (Photo contributed)

A Place to Belong, an exhibition at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery, will be a part of this year’s Salmon Arm Pride Project.

Two community collaborative art projects beautifully demonstrate the Pride Project theme, states the art gallery in a media release. The Progress Pride Flag Community Quilt, co-created by 19 members of the 2SLGBTQ community and allies, is one, and the other, Things I Wish I Could Tell You postcard installation, invites people to share what they may not feel comfortable saying out loud.

The exhibition opens Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and continues to Oct. 29, 2022. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Four visual artists share work about their sense of belonging: photographers Meg Froehler and Bailey Morgan, and painters Isha Jules and Leslie Jules.

Also on display is the Cultural Mapping Research Project, with 18 maps created about feeling a sense of belonging while navigating Salmon Arm’s downtown. The project’s three-year process was completed with the guidance and instruction of Thompson Rivers University graduate research department under the leadership of Dr. Will Garrett-Petts.

The art gallery expressed its gratitude for sponsors SASCU, GenTech Engineering Ltd, Browne Johnson Land Surveyors, Wild Westie Publishing, Brooke Downs Vennard LLP and BDO Canada LLP, which are “enthusiastically supportive” of arts-based activities that promote inclusivity.

