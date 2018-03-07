Josh Allan’s mixed-media piece in Formation Inspiration utilizes cinder blocks like panels in a comic book. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Art Gallery presents Formation Inspiration exhibit

Exploring the ways in which inspiration shapes artistic works

The Salmon Arm Art Gallery opened their Formation Inspiration exhibit March 2, presenting works that speak to how inspiration behind a piece of art leaves an unmistakable mark on the finished product.

The exhibition is a showcase of contemporary works by Thompson Rivers University fine arts students. It opened on March 2, 2018 with a reception featuring live music by Joyce Lank. The exhibition continues until April 14 and is sponsored by Gail Dyer.

Formation Inspiration explores the concept that inspiration influences an artist’s work and style. Each of the artists has been inspired by another artist, a material, an object, or a style to create a piece of art that portrays their thoughts or experiences and has impacted their artistic practice.

According to a statement made by gallery curator Tracey Kutschker, Formation Inspiration pushes the notion that art is not created just for art’s sake, but to give the artist an avenue to express what inspires and influences them to create as well as to comment on the world around them.

Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm. Admission is by donation. Coffee Break and Artist Talk is on Thursday, March 15 at 2pm. Family Saturdays run each Saturday from 11am to 3:30pm, welcoming families with children of all ages to be creative together.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Above, Sophia Dodic’s Razbiluto, described as speaking to the emotion experienced by the loss and grieving of a person once central in your life, receives close inspection during the Friday, March 2 opening of Formation Inspiration, an exhibit of multi-media works by students of Thompson Rivers University’s fine arts program. The exhibit runs until April 14 at the Salmon Arm Arts Centre. Below, Josh Allan’s piece utilizes cinder blocks like panels in a comic book. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
OSO presents the masterworks of a prodigy
Next story
South Okanagan city looking for art for public exhibit

Just Posted

Rally planned during Sagmoen inquiry

Curtis Sagmoen back in court Thursday, via video, in Vernon

BC Hockey overseeing ‘N-Word’ investigation

Provincial organization looking into alleged use of racial slur.

Doctors wanted in the Shuswap

District of Sicamous effort may soon pay off

Natalie Wilkie takes off for the Paralympics

Salmon Arm skier represents Team Canada in Pyeongchang

Violent offender gets 12 months in custody

Salmon Arm court hears accused will turn life around after lengthy history of convictions

PyeongChang 2018, through the eyes of a Korean Canadian

Black Press’ Arnold Lim shares his experiences at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games

B.C. women are financially stretched, alarmingly stressed: survey

Governments, employers and financial institutions urged to resolve the financial health gender gap

Canadian sailor testifies superior sexually assaulted him

A sailor from Halifax told a military court he was raped while aboard a navy destroyer

Rejected rainbow crosswalk sparks community support in Merritt

Merritt comes together following the rejection of a proposed rainbow crosswalk near a school

Warm weather on its way

Despite warming trend a record breaking amount of snow is on the ground in Salmon Arm

VIDEOS: Companion kittens needed for terminally ill grandpa cat

A Lower Mainland feline rescue group wants to immerse Mason in kitten love during his last weeks.

Embracing social media

City of Salmon Arm to make digital technology more central to its communications

Salmon Arm Art Gallery presents Formation Inspiration exhibit

Exploring the ways in which inspiration shapes artistic works

Salmon Arm dancers to showcase ballet production of Robin Hood

Salmon Arm’s Just for Kicks Dance Studio dancers are busy rehearsing for… Continue reading

Most Read