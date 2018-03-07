Salmon Arm Art Gallery presents Formation Inspiration exhibit

The Salmon Arm Art Gallery opened their Formation Inspiration exhibit March 2, presenting works that speak to how inspiration behind a piece of art leaves an unmistakable mark on the finished product.

The exhibition is a showcase of contemporary works by Thompson Rivers University fine arts students. It opened on March 2, 2018 with a reception featuring live music by Joyce Lank. The exhibition continues until April 14 and is sponsored by Gail Dyer.

Formation Inspiration explores the concept that inspiration influences an artist’s work and style. Each of the artists has been inspired by another artist, a material, an object, or a style to create a piece of art that portrays their thoughts or experiences and has impacted their artistic practice.

According to a statement made by gallery curator Tracey Kutschker, Formation Inspiration pushes the notion that art is not created just for art’s sake, but to give the artist an avenue to express what inspires and influences them to create as well as to comment on the world around them.

Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm. Admission is by donation. Coffee Break and Artist Talk is on Thursday, March 15 at 2pm. Family Saturdays run each Saturday from 11am to 3:30pm, welcoming families with children of all ages to be creative together.

