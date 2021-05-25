Salmon Arm Art Gallery to hit play on Sound Machines

Exhibit to feature mixed media and audio work by seven artists

A synthesis of sights and sounds will be on display in an upcoming exhibit at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery.

Described as an “exhibition exploring the intersection of sound, music, voice and noise,” the upcoming gallery exhibition Sound Machines features the mixed media and audio work by seven artists including Daryl Kehler, Alison Beaumont, Doug Buis, Daniela O’Fee, Lucas Glenn, Heather Yip and Louis Thomas. According to a media release by the gallery, their installations “range from participatory music-making experiences with unusual materials, to eavesdropping on quiet conversations being held between two creatures.”

“Sound can evoke emotion, recall a memory, or express the bones of a musical experience. This audio exhibition permits visitors to create their own compositions with art objects, or experience existing sound patterns presented by the artists. Through the interactive works, the visitor will understand new ways in which sound impacts our social, cultural and personal space,” reads the release.

Sound Machines opens on Saturday, July 3, with an all-day reception. Meet the artists and sample the sounds from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., while observing health protocols and capacity limits in the gallery.

The virtual artists’ talk will be published on Salmon Arm Arts Centre’s YouTube channel on Thursday, July 15.

The exhibition runs until Aug. 21, Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is by donation.

