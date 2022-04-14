Irish Mythen closes down the Roots and Blues Festival’s Main Stage in 2019 with a set of emotionally evocative songs on Sunday, Aug. 18. (File photo)

Salmon Arm council agrees to noise bylaw extension for ROOTSandBLUES Festival

Bylaw will allow music until 1 a.m. Thursday through Sunday nights, Aug. 18 through 21

As the Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival returns in-person in 2022, some of its usual requests have also returned to Salmon Arm council.

Among them, the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society has asked for an extension to the noise bylaw for this, the 30th annual festival.

David Gonella, executive director of the folk music society, wrote to council to ask that the noise bylaw be extended on Thursday, Aug. 18 through Sunday, Aug. 21, with music performances ending no later than 12:30 a.m. each night.

Coun. Chad Eliason asked city staff to what time the noise bylaw variance was extended for Canada Day music performances. Staff said 1 a.m., so council agreed to extend the bylaw to 1 a.m. for ROOTSandBLUES.

Gonella also requested the use of the southeast section of Blackburn Park for use as a volunteer and over-flow campground during the festival. The field would be required from Aug. 15 to 24, to allow for set up and to restore the area to its pre-event condition.

Council also agreed to that request.

