Salmon Arm dance party to benefit Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail

Nelson band The Hillties to take the stage for Celebrate Shuswap fundraiser

The Celebrate Shuswap Society is giving people a good reason to get out on the dance floor.

After hosting a successful night of dancing at Song Sparrow Hall with the Legendary Lake Monsters, Celebrate Shuswap is gearing up for another evening of music and dance with The Hillties on Oct. 15. This six-piece band from Nelson has a reputation for its “infectious dance floor funkathons,” and has been a hit at festivals and music venues across Western Canada.

Making this concert extra special is that it’s a fundraiser for the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail.

“Successful fundraising within the Shuswap community for the 50-kilometre rail trail is already helping the Splatsin leverage government funding that will enable the project to move forward,” explained Phil McIntyre-Paul with the Shuswap Trail Alliance.

“This upcoming dance benefit will help raise more public awareness as well as more funding.”

Alex de Chantal, the Rail Trail Fundraising Strategy Coordinator and members of the Community Fundraising Committee will be at the event to answer questions and provide more details about the project.

“Every dollar gets us closer to building the trail,” said Splatsin Kukpi7 (Chief) Doug Thomas. “Not only does the trail represent an economic boost to the region, but it also represents teamwork and the coming together of various North Okanagan and Shuswap communities. There are many more steps to be taken; however, I believe we will overcome all bumps in the road and have a successful launch.”

The new Celebrate Shuswap Society too is gaining traction, with close to 100 lifetime members and already three more shows planned for 2022. For just $25, members get a $5 discount on most shows.

A community fundraising campaign encourages corporate and community donors to support the rail trail project by making donations, as many grants require a matching financial commitment to qualify. All contributions are tax-deductible; every dollar donated gets leveraged for grants and becomes more trail on the ground. For more information or to donate, visit www.ShuswapNorthOkanaganRailTrail.ca/donate.

Doors open at 8 p.m. for The Hillties. Tickets, $35 each, are available at celebrateshuswap.ca.

