City Dance co-owners Heather Stranks and Jens Goerner demonstrate a roll-out for Rust Valley Restorers stars Avery Shoaf and Mike Hall. (Rihards Sinicins photo)

Salmon Arm dancers learning their moves for hospice fundraiser

Tickets for this year’s Dancing with the Shuswap Stars expected to sell out quickly

Dance lessons are well underway for this year’s crop of contestants in the Shuswap Hospice Society’s upcoming Dancing with the Shuswap Stars.

Practices have been taking place at Shuswap Dance Center where contestants have been learning how to tell their foxtrots from their tangos, under the expert guidance of their dance instructors from City Dance.

This year’s line-up includes, in the Couples Division: Alan and Janice Journeau; Jay and Lennie Thurgood; Josh and Joanna Bickle; Riley Boudreau and Sarah Froud and Wade and Jeanie Fisher.

In the Pro-Am Division, the competitors each paired with a professional from City Dance include: Avery Shoaf, Bonnie Van de Vosse, Martina Bopp, Mike Hall, Patrick Riley and Peggy Maerz.

The event will take place on November 22nd at the SASCU Recreation Centre, and will be presented by the Shuswap Hospice Society and City Dance.

Read more: Dancing with Shuswap Stars attracts Rust Valley Restorers

Read more: In Photos: Shuswap stars shine on the dance floor

Votes are already coming in for your favorite dancers through the competitions website shuswapstars.ca where you can make a five dollar “star” vote for your favorite couple or individual. Online votes are already being tracked through the website, creating some healthy competition and these votes will be added to further star votes which can be purchased on the night to determine the competitions overall winners in each category. All profits from this year’s event are going to the Shuswap Hospice Society.

The event is again expected to be a sellout, with half the tickets available to the dancers, instructors and sponsors, and the other half available to the general public. Those attending will also enjoy snacks brought to their tables and will be entertained between the dances with a number of showcase performances and have the opportunity to boogie to music by popular live band, The Lake Monsters.

Tickets for the event are $75 each and will go on sale from 1 to 3 p.m. at the SASCU Recreation Centre on Sunday, Sept. 29th. There is a limit of four tickets per person to ensure that as many people as possible are able to experience this prestigious event.

For further information on the dancers and the competition, go the shuswapstars.ca or visit their Facebook page Dancing with the Shuswap Stars.

City Dance co-owner Heather Stranks gives instruction to Wade and Jeannie Fisher during practice at Shuswap Dance Centre. (Rihards Sinicins photo)

