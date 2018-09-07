Salmon Arm Fair kicks off day one of the annual celebration

Showcasing the best of the Shuswap’s food, artisans and entertainment

Ron Cosgrave and Tibor Kovacs come into the final corner during their heat in the mini-chuckwagon races Friday at the Salmon Arm Fair. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

There’s a little something for everybody at the Salmon Arm Fair, from high-octane motorsports to wholesome family-friendly fun and everything in between.

The first day of the 121st Salmon Arm Fair hit the grounds Friday, Sept. 7, bringing out the first round of entertainment, vendors and displays on a sunny afternoon.

Among the attractions were plenty of local musicians and artisans showing off their craft, along with gardeners and farmers who showcased the highlights from this year’s harvest in several competitions.

Some of the fan-favourites included motocross rider Sam King who tore up 5th Avenue near the fair grounds with some acrobatics atop his dirt bike, accompanied by his faithful dog Tiki all the while. A large crowd came to witness him hop over a school bus and do other risky tricks.

The President’s Choice Superdogs also got a standing ovation from a crowd who couldn’t resist their cute antics as they raced up and down a relay course and performed tricks for the spectators.

Of course, the ever-popular mini-chuckwagon races races kicked off their first heats Friday afternoon as they raced around the track to cheers from the grandstands.

The Salmon Arm Fair runs through to Sunday at the fairgrounds. Drop by and see some of the best entertainment, food and drinks the Shuswap has to offer, along with thrilling midway rides.

Sam King of Ride The Vibe was ripping up and down 5th Avenue SE in Salmon Arm Friday, entertaining crowds with his stunts. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Sam King of Ride The Vibe showed off his motocross finesse on 5th Avenue SE Friday during the Salmon Arm Fair, leaping up onto a bus from a small ramp and hopping right back down the front like it was just a piece of flat ground. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Among the displays of weird-looking vegetables at the Salmon Arm Fair was this funky looking tomato that bears a striking resemblance to the main character from the film Despicable Me. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

One of the President’s Choice Superdogs makes a leap over the high-jump bars during the jumping showcase Friday at the Salmon Arm Fair.