Salmon Arm Fair kicks off day one of the annual celebration

There’s a little something for everybody at the Salmon Arm Fair, from high-octane motorsports to wholesome family-friendly fun and everything in between.
The first day of the 121st Salmon Arm Fair hit the grounds Friday, Sept. 7, bringing out the first round of entertainment, vendors and displays on a sunny afternoon.
Among the attractions were plenty of local musicians and artisans showing off their craft, along with gardeners and farmers who showcased the highlights from this year’s harvest in several competitions.
Some of the fan-favourites included motocross rider Sam King who tore up 5th Avenue near the fair grounds with some acrobatics atop his dirt bike, accompanied by his faithful dog Tiki all the while. A large crowd came to witness him hop over a school bus and do other risky tricks.
The President’s Choice Superdogs also got a standing ovation from a crowd who couldn’t resist their cute antics as they raced up and down a relay course and performed tricks for the spectators.
Of course, the ever-popular mini-chuckwagon races races kicked off their first heats Friday afternoon as they raced around the track to cheers from the grandstands.
The Salmon Arm Fair runs through to Sunday at the fairgrounds. Drop by and see some of the best entertainment, food and drinks the Shuswap has to offer, along with thrilling midway rides.
