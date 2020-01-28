Salmon Arm film fest to features soon-to-be cult classics

The Dude, a robot and getaway driver part of Okanagan College’s Classics at the Classic

Catch up with the Dude and company with the return of Classics at the Classic, a series of contemporary cult soon-to-be classics, hosted by Okanagan College and the Salmar Community Association, kicking off on Monday, Feb. 3, with a showing of The Big Lebowski. (Contributed)

Okanagan College’s popular Classics at the Classic returns for its seventh season at the Salmar Classic, and with a contemporary twist.

In previous years, the series has largely showcased established classics and foreign-language films, but this season the series focuses on contemporary cult soon-to-be classics.

The non-profit program is sponsored by Okanagan College and supported by the Salmar Association, and runs in conjunction with a second-year university transfer Film Criticism and Theory course taught by OC English Professor Tim Walters, who curates the series and introduces each of the films.

“My plan with this year’s selections,” says Walters, “is that rather than focusing on established films from the past, I have selected several of the most striking, underappreciated cult films of the 21st century, films that already have a dedicated fan base who consider them to be misunderstood or undervalued.

“In a movie culture increasingly dominated by blockbusters, sequels, and remakes, original, challenging films like this often get drowned out… Most importantly, these are all exciting, unique films, and I think we have an unusually open minded and savvy film-going public in Salmon Arm who have a commendable appetite from something a little outside the mainstream.”

Read more: Habitat for Humanity seniors housing project in Salmon Arm moving forward

Read more: National Pie Day call-out: Pies wanted for annual Best of the Shuswap contest

Screenings are open to the public, admission $5 admission, on Monday nights, 7 p.m. at the Salmar Classic theatre throughout the winter, beginning Feb. 3 with the Coen Brothers’ 1998 bowling-themed cult masterpiece, The Big Lebowski.

Full schedule: Feb. 3, The Big Lebowski (1998); Feb. 10, Sorry to Bother You (2018); March 2, Under the Skin (2013); March 9, US (2019); March 16, Ex Machina (2014); March 30, Drive (2011); April 6, English 215 class pick (tbd). For further information, contact TWalters@okanagan.bc.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter