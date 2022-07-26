The band Whitehorse electrified the audience at the 2016 Roots and Blues Festival. (Jim Cooperman photo)

Salmon Arm Folk Music Society announces second post-ROOTSandBLUES Festival offering

Whitehorse to play Song Sparrow Hall in October

It’s been a few years since they last toured, but Melissa McClelland and Luke Doucet have been far from quiet.

With two full-length albums released in 2021 and another on the way, Whitehorse has a legion of fresh folk tracks lined up for when they perform in Salmon Arm later this year.

“Melissa and Luke are staples in the Canadian folk scene. They earned their recognition with powerful singer-songwriter ballads, and when they joined forces to create Whitehorse in 2011, they created a legacy,” said Kevin Tobin, artistic director with the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society (SAFMS), which is bringing the duo to town for a concert at Song Sparrow Hall on Oct. 7.

With a sound they call steamy, swampy and squalling, Whitehorse’s guitar-heavy and harmony-rich tracks earned the duo the 2016 JUNO Adult Alternative Album of the Year Award for Leave No Bridge Unburned, and a 2012 Hamilton Music Award for The Fate of the World Depends on This Kiss.

“It’s an exciting year for Whitehorse and fans of Canadian music,” said Tobin. “From coast to coast, artists have spent the past two years creating and are hungry to get back on the road. We’re thrilled to welcome Whitehorse to Salmon Arm for a powerful night of musical storytelling.”

The Whitehorse concert follows another upcoming gig hosted by the SAFMS. The Joel Plaskett Emergency with Mo Kenney play Song Sparrow Hall on Sept. 11. Both concerts occur after the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society’s 30th annual ROOTSandBLUES Festival. The landmark event brings music icons Tom Cochrane, Jann Arden, Antibalas, Ruthie Foster and more to the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds Aug. 18-21.

Tickets for the Joel Plaskett Emergency concert are on sale now. Tickets for Whitehorse go on sale Thursday, July 28. For both concerts, tickets are $35 each (plus tax). For more information, visit rootsandblues.ca or phone the festival box office at 250-833-4096 from Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

