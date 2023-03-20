Salmon Arm Jazz Club swinging into lively dance party

Sandy Cameron and the ShuHorns will play a live swing dance party concert at Song Sparrow Hall Friday, June 2. (Contributed)

Polish up your dancing shoes because it’s official!

Shuswap jazz saxophone and clarinet legend, Sandy Cameron and the ShuHorns band, have been booked for a Swing Dance Party at Song Sparrow Hall.

Tickets are now on sale for the Friday, June 2 show hosted by the Salmon Arm Jazz Club.

Way back in 2013, when Cameron was in Victoria, he played in the Vancouver Island Big Band. Sitting beside him, on Second Alto, was Ken Campbell, a busy dance band leader with his own smaller group. When Cameron decided to return to Salmon Arm, he asked Campbell to sell him part of his extensive library of dance band tunes. And so, the seed was planted.

In 2020, just before the pandemic, Sandy Cameron and the ShuHorns, made up of a who’s who of local musical talent, began to rehearse.

“Of course, that didn’t last long. We couldn’t gather once COVID arrived,” remembers Cameron.

But the band was finally able to begin rehearsing last September and presented their very well received Merry Krizz show at the Salmon Arm Jazz Club last December, sponsored by Acorn Music.

At the Merry Krizz show, band vocalist Andrea Bajova let it slip that the ShuHorns had been toying with the idea of hosting a swing dance party.

“What did everyone think?” The packed house cheered, so Cameron and the Jazz Club got to work exploring the idea with Song Sparrow Hall. Acorn Music also jumped in to sponsor again, and Women Who Wine will provide bar service.

“The idea of a Swing Dance Party combines a ‘concerty’ show with lots of movement!” said Cameron, who has been working with the band on predominantly Swing Dance styles with some Latin, Blues and maybe a Polka. “Performing at the Song Sparrow Hall will be a real treat for us.”

Acoustically designed for a high-end performance experience by co-owners Craig Newnes and Clea Roddick, Song Sparrow Hall means this event will showcase the ShuHorns at their best.

The ShuHorns are a nine-piece jazz band with alto sax (Brook Roberts), tenor sax (Sandy Cameron), baritone sax (Mike Scharffe), trumpet (Liam Nadurak), trombone (Rich Thorne), piano (Jim Johnston), guitar (Jake McIntyre-Paul), bass (Dan Smith), and drums (Gareth Seys). Vocalist Andrea Bajova is also featured on several tunes.

Sandy Cameron and the ShuHorns Swing Dance Party takes place Friday, June 2 at Song Sparrow Hall in Salmon Arm. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show 7-10:30 p.m., and tickets are available online at www.jazzsalmonarm.com or in person, old-school style at Acorn Music in Salmon Arm.

– Submitted by Salmon Arm Jazz Club

