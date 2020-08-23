Piccadilly Mall in Salmon Arm is hosting a drive-in movie to support local food banks on Aug. 22. (Pixabay Photo)

Salmon Arm mall hosts drive-in movie to help food banks

A limited number of cars will be able to take in the movie for a cash donation.

On a normal summer night, Salmon Arm residents would have to drive south to Enderby to take in a drive-in movie, but that’s changing next weekend.

The parking lot at Piccadilly Mall in Salmon Arm will be transformed into a drive-in movie theatre at dusk on Aug. 29.

Read More: Christie Mountain wildfire sees ‘minimal’ growth despite heavy winds

Read More: Firefighters douse suspicious blazes near Chase

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle will be projected on a giant inflatable screen. To allow for appropriate social distancing, only 50 cars will be admitted. Admission will be by cash donation of at least $20 per vehicle with the proceeds supporting local food banks.

The gates for the event open at 7 p.m. Organizers stated that it is an alcohol- and drug-free family event.


Movies

Most Read