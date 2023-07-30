Liam Nadurak will play with local musicians Colin Spence, Jake McIntyre-Paul and Will Friesen at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum for Dinner and Jazz in the Park Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo contributed)

Salmon Arm museum partners with jazz club for evening of entertainment

R.J. Haney’s Sprig of Heather restaurant to serve dinner alongside jazzy quartet performance

Jazz music is to be served up in the Shuswap alongside a home-cooked meal and local beverages.

The R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum is partnering with the Salmon Arm Jazz Club for Dinner and Jazz in the park on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The Village’s Sprig of Heather restaurant will serve dinner at 6 p.m. after live music begins at 5. Local beer, wine and cider will be available for purchase.

Jazz will be provided by a quartet led by trumpeter Liam Nadurak. After graduating with a jazz performance degree from the University of Manitoba and working with musicians like Quincy Davis, Jon Gordon and Derek Gardner, Nadurak moved to the Shuswap to teach. He has worked with the Nomads and the Dr. Henry Band, among others.

Nadurak is known as the Shuswap first-call trumpeter and plays in many local groups. Joining him will be Colin Spence on piano, Jake McIntyre-Paul on bass and Will Friesen on drums.

Call 250-832-5243 to purchase a $35 ticket in advance to secure your spot and select your meal.

