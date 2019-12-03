Clara Anderson presents Holly McCallum with a scholarship, disbursed from funds raised through the Clara Anderson Endowment with the Shuswap Community Foundation. (Photo submitted)

Salmon Arm musician first to receive Clara Anderson Endowment funding

Recipient Holly McCallum is an accomplished cellist and pianist

A community scholarship created to support musicians with financial need has its first recipient.

In October 2012, Clara Anderson started an endowment fund with the Shuswap Community Foundation for a music scholarship, to be awarded annually to a student in need taking any type of music lessons. The scholarship was recently awarded to Holly McCallum.

McCallum is an accomplished cellist and pianist, and she will be featured in concerts around the North Okanagan this coming Christmas season.

Anderson is a member of the Shuswap Singers, and has performed with the Monashee Chamber Choir and the Northern Lights Chamber Choir.

“It is my hope that when the fund matures, it will help musically talented people who need financial assistance; something I certainly could have used in those early years,” Anderson says regarding the endowment fund on the Shuswap Community Foundation website.

The fund is open to contributions from anyone who wishes to contribute.

