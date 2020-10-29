Jaeden Izik-Dzurko from Salmon Arm is featured on Virtually VRS, the Vancouver Recital Society’s online concert series. (Vancouver Recital Society image)

Jaeden Izik-Dzurko from Salmon Arm is featured on Virtually VRS, the Vancouver Recital Society’s online concert series. (Vancouver Recital Society image)

Salmon Arm pianist featured in Vancouver society’s first online concert series

Salmon Arm Secondary alumni Jaeden Izik-Dzurko continues to amaze

Salmon Arm Secondary is celebrating one of its alumni on its school webpage.

Under the title, ‘SAS Alumni makes us proud!’, SAS has a YouTube video from the Vancouver Recital Society’s first virtual concert series, Virtually VRS, that features 21-year-old Jaeden Izik-Dzurko.

The post notes that Jaeden “is earning a reputation as a promising young artist. Jaeden has been recognized by audiences, conductors and composers alike for the exceptional communicative power and thoughtfulness of his interpretations.”

His website contains more information about his many musical achievements.

Read more: Home from Juilliard, talented Salmon Arm teen to perform at his favourite venue

Read more: Talented pianist returns for hometown show in Salmon Arm

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmMusic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Kelowna scare park cranks up the horror

Just Posted

Jaeden Izik-Dzurko from Salmon Arm is featured on Virtually VRS, the Vancouver Recital Society’s online concert series. (Vancouver Recital Society image)
Salmon Arm pianist featured in Vancouver society’s first online concert series

Salmon Arm Secondary alumni Jaeden Izik-Dzurko continues to amaze

City council hears what a success Salmon Arm’s first Pride Project Arts & Awareness Festival on Oct. 14 to 18, 2020 was. (Caytlin Mary Photography photo)
First Salmon Arm Pride Festival evokes gratitude, emotion from city council

Presenters describe how festival celebrating LGBTQ2S+ community changed lives

Salmon Arm mayor Alan Harrison receives the ceremonial first poppy from Harry Welton of the Salmon Arm Legion on Wednesday, Oct. 28. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer) Salmon Arm mayor Alan Harrison receives the ceremonial first poppy from Harry Welton of the Salmon Arm Legion on Wednesday, Oct. 28. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm residents encouraged to observe Remembrance Day, but not at cenotaph

Pandemic restrictions necessitate small gathering at cenotaph on November 11

Four staff members at the Okanagan Men’s Centre have tested positive for COVID-19 since Oct. 23, 2020. (Adult and Teen Challenge OMC photo)
Four positive COVID-19 cases at Okanagan Men’s Centre

Those affected are staff and have been in isolation since Oct. 23

A radon test kit. (File Photo)
Free radon testing kits available in Sicamous

Kits will help detect the carcinogenic gas found in some homes

A woman wears a face mask and plastic gloves while browsing books as a sticker on the floor indicates a one-way direction of travel between shelves of books at the Vancouver Public Library’s central branch, after it and four other branches reopened with limited services, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
B.C. reports 234 new COVID cases, 1 death of senior who had attended small birthday party

Roughly 5,700 people are isolating due to being exposed to a confirmed case

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Superintendent of the Kelowna RCMP, Kara Triance. (Capital News file)
Non-violent crime, small population contributes to Kelowna’s crime rate spike, says RCMP

Kelowna RCMP is assuring the public the city is a safe place

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Crime up 31 per cent in Vernon in 2019: Statistics Canada

Increase includes a 45 per cent rise in violent Criminal Code violations

A Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020 apartment fire in Penticton killed two and displaced dozens more. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Fatal Penticton apartment fire deemed accidental

The blaze gutted an apartment building on Tuesday morning, killing two people and displacing dozens

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health reports seven more COVID-19 cases

Eighty-nine cases remain active, none of whom are currently hospitalized

Burnaby RCMP responded to a dine-and-dash suspect who fell through a ceiling in March 2020. (RCMP handout)
VIDEO: Suspected dine-and-dasher falls through ceiling of Burnaby restaurant

A woman believed to be dashing on her restaurant bill fell through the kitchen ceiling

A can of Canada Dry Ginger Ale is shown in Toronto on Thursday Oct. 29, 2020. The maker of Canada Dry Ginger Ale has agreed to pay over $200,000 to settle a class-action lawsuit launched by a B.C. man who alleged he was misled by marketing suggesting the soda had medicinal benefits. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joseph O’Connal
B.C. man’s lawsuit over marketing of Canada Dry ginger ale settled for $200K

Soda’s maker, Canada Dry Mott’s Inc., denied the allegations and any liability

Animal care manager Tracy Reynolds confirmed the lynx is the same wildcat that was spotted wandering North Kamloops in broad daylight on Sunday, Oct. 25. BC Wildlife Park.
Lynx found wandering Kamloops taken to BC Wildlife Park

While the lynx’s outward appearance was deemed normal, it actually had an abdominal infection

Most Read