Salmon Arm pianist Jaeden Izik-Dzurko returning to Nexus stage for concert/fundraiser

Salmon Arm’s Jaeden Izik-Dzurko, pictured performing in the Paloma O’Shea Santander International Piano Competition in Spain on Aug. 4, will perform at the Nexus at First in Salmon Arm’s First United Church on Friday, Dec. 30. (Paloma O’Shea International Piano Competition photo)

After a successful summer of competing internationally, Salmon Arm pianist Jaeden Izik-Dzurko is coming home.

Over the past year, the 23-year-0ld has performed in New York, London, Paris, Barcelona, Santander, Tenerife, Hilton Head, Montréal and Edmonton, earning top honours in major national and international competitions along the way. He was a First Prize winner at the 2022 Hilton Head International Piano Competition and the 2022 Maria Canals International Music Competition. Most recently, he was awarded the First Prize, the Canon Audience Prize and the Chamber Music Award at the 20th Paloma O’Shea Santander International Piano Competition.

Izik-Dzurko is also a Grand Prize winner at the Federation of Canadian Music Festivals’ National Competition, a winner of Juilliard’s Gina Bachauer Scholarship Competition and a Laureate of the Cochran International Piano Competition.

This month, Izik-Dzurko will be performing once more in Salmon Arm, as well as in Kelowna, not for competition but for United Way B.C.’s United for Ukraine fund.

The Kelowna concert takes place at 2 p.m. at The Cathedral Church of St. Michael and All Angels on Thursday, Dec. 29. Izik-Dzurko’s Salmon Arm performance will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Nexus at First in Salmon Arm’s First United Church on Friday, Dec. 30.

In February, Izik-Dzurko will be joining Maestro Rosemary Thomson and the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra (OSO) to perform Rachmaninoff’s monumental 3rd Concerto. Performances will be held in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon on Feb. 10, 11, and 12th. For more information, visit the OSO website at okanagansymphony.com.

To learn more about Izik-Dzurko and upcoming performances, visit jaedenizikdzurko.com.

