Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival to play the Salmar Classic

Free event can be watched at the theatre or streamed at home Aug. 13 and 14

This year’s ROOTSandBLUES event, Altered States II, will be shown free of charge at the Salmar Classic in downtown Salmon Arm on Aug. 13 and 14. (File photo)

Fans of Salmon Arm’s ROOTSandBLUES Festival will have a chance to gather for this year’s performances after all.

The festival announced Friday, Aug. 6, that the streamed event, dubbed Altered States II, will be shown free of charge at the Salmar Classic in downtown Salmon Arm on Aug. 13 and 14.

Fans can also tune in to this virtual edition of the festival from the comfort of home.

ROOTSandBLUES executive director David Gonella said the festival is in its final stages and editing is close to being completed.

Festival artistic director Peter North and the editor, Marcus Smith, have been working around the clock to make this happen, said Gonella, adding, “From what I have seen this year, the performances and recordings are stellar.”

Altered States II starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, with performances by Ben Sures, Brent Parkin, William Prince, Jon & Roy and Jesse Roper.

Parkin returns to the virtual stage on Saturday, Aug. 14, alongside Blue Moon Marquee, The Small Glories, Celeigh Cardinal and festival-favourite Colin James.

Gonella noted the festival will be one of the first in-person shows at the theatre since the start of the pandemic.

“Planning for this virtual festival was underway at a time of restrictions and uncertainty, but we’re thrilled to have this opportunity to connect with our ROOTSandBLUES family, in person, at the theatre,” Gonella commented.

Altered States II is free, thanks to the support of Salmon Arm Folk Music Society members and donors.

The festival includes three hours of programming that will be streamed online at ROOTSandBLUES.ca. Visit the website to preregister.

Seating at the Salmar Classic will be first come, first served. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Another beloved Shuswap music series also shifted online for 2021.

For 27 years, Wednesday on the Wharf has filled Salmon Arm’s Marine Park with the sounds of local talent. The Wharf Sessions features new and familiar tunes from 11 Shuswap artists. Produced by the Salmon Arm Arts Centre and Song Sparrow Hall, the album is available for free online.

“This marvellous program is the digital album for this summer,” said Gonella.

Altered States II T-shirts are now on sale and are available while supplies last.

lachlan@saobserver.net

