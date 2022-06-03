Salmon Arm Secondary bands to perform in June despite WOW delay

Back in 2017, Salmon Arm Secondary School’s Jackson Campus Concert Band members rehearsed for their spring concert. The 2022 concert will be held June 8 at the gazebo in Marine Peace Park. In the case of inclement weather, it will be held in the Jackson campus gym at 7:30 p.m. (File photo)

Wednesday on the Wharf is beginning its performances in July, but that hasn’t deterred the Salmon Arm Secondary Jackson campus bands from performing in June.

David Izik-Dzurko, band teacher at Jackson, wrote to city council to ask if the bands could hold a concert at the gazebo at Marine Peace Park. He provided a possibility of three dates in June but they have since been narrowed down to one – June 8.

“For years, it had been the tradition for the Jackson bands to open the season for ‘WOW’ and the students came to look forward to and enjoy this tradition. Emerging from 2 years of Covid, the Arts Council has decided to forego June concerts at the Gazebo and our bands have been ‘orphaned,’ so to speak,” Izik-Dzurko wrote.

He said he would have about 75 students performing and probably an audience of about 250. Admission will be by donation. He said the concert would start at 7 p.m. and finish by 8. The bands would need the gazebo from 5:30 to 9 p.m. to allow for set-up and tear-down.

Coun. Debbie Cannon suggested council approve the request.

“I can say that the kids probably really look forward to performing, as most school bands do, so this would be nice for them to emerge from Covid and show us their stuff.”

Coun. Kevin Flynn suggested council pay for the rental fee through its council initiatives fund.

The gazebo is managed by the Shuswap Recreation Society, but city staff estimated the fee is about $150.

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond said normally the WOW fees are paid through a grant-in-aid the city gives to the Shuswap Community Foundation to disperse, so if the council initiatives fund pays for it, it’s from the same source.

A motion to approve the gazebo use as well as the fee payment passed unanimously.

The Jackson bands’ concert on June 8 will begin at 7 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the gym at the Jackson campus, starting at 7:30 p.m.

