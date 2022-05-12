Salmon Arm Secondary students preparing for journey to Wonderland

The Salmon Arm Secondary (SAS) Sullivan campus theatre is abuzz with students rehearsing for upcoming performances.

The school’s Drama 11/12 students are preparing to bring Lewis Caroll’s classic Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland to the theatre stage. Their presentation of Alice in Wonderland starts May 30 and runs to June 2.

Tickets, at $10 each, are available at the school’s office and will be sold at the door. Teacher Danielle Berger said the show is appropriate for all ages.

On June 6 and 7, SAS Dance students will be holding two recitals in the school theatre. Tickets, $10, are available at the school’s office and will be sold at the door.

For both the play and the dance recitals, doors open at 6 p.m. with showtime at 6:30.

Read more: Salmon Arm Secondary theatre students ready to rock the ’80s with upcoming musical

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmSchoolsStudentsTheatre