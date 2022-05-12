Salmon Arm Secondary Grade 11/12 Dance students are practising for their June 6/7 recital. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Secondary students preparing for journey to Wonderland

Drama 11/12 students to perform Alice in Wonderland, dance students rehearsing for upcoming recital

The Salmon Arm Secondary (SAS) Sullivan campus theatre is abuzz with students rehearsing for upcoming performances.

The school’s Drama 11/12 students are preparing to bring Lewis Caroll’s classic Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland to the theatre stage. Their presentation of Alice in Wonderland starts May 30 and runs to June 2.

Tickets, at $10 each, are available at the school’s office and will be sold at the door. Teacher Danielle Berger said the show is appropriate for all ages.

On June 6 and 7, SAS Dance students will be holding two recitals in the school theatre. Tickets, $10, are available at the school’s office and will be sold at the door.

For both the play and the dance recitals, doors open at 6 p.m. with showtime at 6:30.

