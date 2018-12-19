Salmon Arm Skating Club dazzles audience with Christmas show

Full suite of skating club talent on display in annual performance

Olivia Kearl and Daisy-May Munro reach for each other’s hands as they come in close together during the Salmon Arm Skating Club’s Christmas show Dec. 14 at the Shaw Centre. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Salmon Arm Skating Club dazzled a packed house at the Shaw Centre on Dec. 14 as they hit the ice in fine form to deliver their annual Christmas skating show.

Several groups of skaters performed routines set to the tune of classic Christmas songs, including a special back-to-back routine featuring the Who’s from Whoville and several club members’ dads skating as Grinches.

The event has been held for many years, with announcer Myron Crown reminiscing on close to 30 years of attending the performances.

From the graceful, high-flying routines of the senior skaters to the more subtle show from the younger groups, all the talent the Salmon Arm Skating Club has developed over the years was on full display during the Christmas performance.

Related: Salmon Arm Skating Club planning to add lessons in Sicamous

Jerra Creasy and Susannah Wark perform during the Salmon Arm Skating Club’s Christmas show. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Hannah Mackie and Tara Patterson clasp hands and pull each other into a spin during the Salmon Arm Skating Club’s Christmas show, Dec. 14 at the Shaw Centre. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Tara Patterson, Hannah Mackie, Estelle Broadwell and Bea Gagne perform during the Salmon Arm Skating Club’s Christmas show at the Shaw Centre Dec. 14. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Bethany Henrie and Livy Stelmak grasp each other and spin before continuing their routine during the Salmon Arm Skating Club’s Christmas show Dec. 14 at the Shaw Centre. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Hailey Elliott and Aydra Thiessen perform during the Salmon Arm Skating Club’s Christmas show at the Shaw Centre Dec. 14. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Salmon Arm Skating Club’s CanStar girls group perform a routine as the ‘Who’s from Whoville’ during the Christmas show at the Shaw Centre Dec. 14. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

A group of Skating Club member’s dads perform a special routine to the theme of the Grinch during the club’s Christmas show, Dec, 14 at the Shaw Centre. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)