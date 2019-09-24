Salmon Arm will have second chance to try Kinky Boots on for size

Salmar manager surprised by response to Broadway hit, working to bring in other productions

It’s an encore!

Following rave reviews and multiple requests for another showing, Kinky Boots, the Broadway hit with music by Cindi Lauper, will be back at the Salmar Classic on Sunday, Sept. 29.

“The response was amazing, people raved about it,” says Salmar Cinemas general manager Daila Duford about the film of the London production that was shown at the Classic in late August. “I couldn’t believe it, we were lined up around the block and I haven’t seen that in ages.”

A high-energy dose of toe-tapping music and inspired by real life, Kinky Boots is the heartwarming story of a struggling show factory in England. Enter the spectacular Lola, whose need for sturdy stilettos successfully propels the company to the catwalks of Milan.

Kinky Boots is a joyous celebration of friendship, acceptance and being free to be whoever you want to be.

Matt Henry, the star of the film, won Britain’s Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance in Kinky Boots.

“The actors were phenomenal,” says Duford, who says requests for a second showing came from people who didn’t see the first airing and others who want to see it a second time.

Tickets for the Sept. 29 showing will be $15.

Movies shown in Salmon Arm are acquired through Cineplex and Duford is working with the company to bring in more Broadway and London productions.

As well, she is lining up National Theatre productions, most of which will be shown in 2020.

National Theatre Live is an initiative operated by the Royal National Theatre in London, which broadcasts live via satellite, performances of their productions to theatres around the world.

Described as touching and heartwarming, The Audience, will be shown at the Salmar Classic at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Written by British playwright and screenwriter Peter Morgan, the play stars Helen Mirren and centres around weekly audiences or meetings, between Queen Elizabeth II and her prime ministers.

Other National Theatre Live productions will be shown beginning in the early part of 2020 and include, All About Eve, One Man, Two Guvnors and The Lehman Trilogy.

“We’re always looking for more opportunities and while things are opening up, not everything fits the Salmon Arm audience,” Duford says, noting the more support Salmar gets, the more the organization can offer. “If people have a particular interest, they should contact me so I can tailor it to what people would like see. I love feedback.”

