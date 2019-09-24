Popular demand has prompted a second showing of the musical Kinky Boots at the Salmar Classic, which is working to bring in other Broadway and London stage productions. (File photo)

Salmon Arm will have second chance to try Kinky Boots on for size

Salmar manager surprised by response to Broadway hit, working to bring in other productions

Barb Brouwer

Contributed

It’s an encore!

Following rave reviews and multiple requests for another showing, Kinky Boots, the Broadway hit with music by Cindi Lauper, will be back at the Salmar Classic on Sunday, Sept. 29.

“The response was amazing, people raved about it,” says Salmar Cinemas general manager Daila Duford about the film of the London production that was shown at the Classic in late August. “I couldn’t believe it, we were lined up around the block and I haven’t seen that in ages.”

A high-energy dose of toe-tapping music and inspired by real life, Kinky Boots is the heartwarming story of a struggling show factory in England. Enter the spectacular Lola, whose need for sturdy stilettos successfully propels the company to the catwalks of Milan.

Kinky Boots is a joyous celebration of friendship, acceptance and being free to be whoever you want to be.

Matt Henry, the star of the film, won Britain’s Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance in Kinky Boots.

“The actors were phenomenal,” says Duford, who says requests for a second showing came from people who didn’t see the first airing and others who want to see it a second time.

Tickets for the Sept. 29 showing will be $15.

Movies shown in Salmon Arm are acquired through Cineplex and Duford is working with the company to bring in more Broadway and London productions.

As well, she is lining up National Theatre productions, most of which will be shown in 2020.

National Theatre Live is an initiative operated by the Royal National Theatre in London, which broadcasts live via satellite, performances of their productions to theatres around the world.

Described as touching and heartwarming, The Audience, will be shown at the Salmar Classic at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Written by British playwright and screenwriter Peter Morgan, the play stars Helen Mirren and centres around weekly audiences or meetings, between Queen Elizabeth II and her prime ministers.

Read more: Celebrating 70 years of cinema at the Salmar

Read more: Another great year for Shuswap moviegoers

Other National Theatre Live productions will be shown beginning in the early part of 2020 and include, All About Eve, One Man, Two Guvnors and The Lehman Trilogy.

“We’re always looking for more opportunities and while things are opening up, not everything fits the Salmon Arm audience,” Duford says, noting the more support Salmar gets, the more the organization can offer. “If people have a particular interest, they should contact me so I can tailor it to what people would like see. I love feedback.”

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Thrones,’ ‘Fleabag’ top Emmys

Just Posted

Third downtown Salmon Arm cannabis store and running

Applications pending for two additional stores proposed for city core

Column: Shuswap bioregional approach could help prepare for uncertain future

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Bus stop to take a trip down Lakeshore Drive in Salmon Arm

City crews working, creating odd tune at intersection of Lakeshore and Shuswap

Driver flees Chase RCMP, greeted by waiting officers in driveway near Salmon Arm

Police say man behind wheel without insurance and prohibited from driving in B.C.

Residents give peace a chance in Salmon Arm’s Marine Park

On International Day of Peace, public gathers at site dedicated to peace and understanding

VIDEO: “How dare you?” Greta Thunberg addresses UN climate summit

‘We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and yet all you can talk about is money.’

Salmon Arm will have second chance to try Kinky Boots on for size

Salmar manager surprised by response to Broadway hit, working to bring in other productions

Pettersson has 4 points as Canucks dump Ottawa 6-4

Vancouver wins NHL pre-season tilt in Abbotsford

Highway 97 closed after multi-vehicle collision near Kelowna

DriveBC estimates the highway won’t be reopened until tomorrow

British man returns to Yukon to tipple his own toe in long-running tradition

So-called sourtoe cocktail is a shot of whisky with a mummified human toe in it

Poll suggests Canadians concerned about fake news, but struggle to spot it

56 per cent of respondents admitted to reading or sharing inaccurate news

Province announces $3.5 million in funding for community solutions to overdose crisis

Grants up to $50,000 will be available for municipalities working with a regional health authority

Oilers McDavid, Draisaitl relish time in Okanagan

The Edmonton Oilers practiced at Prospera Place in Kelowan twice during team bonding trip

Conservatives’ plan to ease mortgage stress-test rules may raise debt and prices

Andrew Scheer vows to loosen rules around stress test and remove it altogether for mortgage renewals

Most Read