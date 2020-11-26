Dani Barker, originally from Salmon Arm, is working with others in the New York City film industry to bring a script she wrote to life as a feature film called Follow Her. (Contributed)

Salmon Arm woman’s movie thriller nearing completion, in need of backing

Dani Barker wrote and stars in Follow Her which wrapped filming in New York in February

A thriller film with a local connection is nearing completion but in need of investors.

Dani Barker, who grew up in Salmon Arm, wrote and stars in Follow Her – described as a realistic and timely horror film dealing with a terrifying situation encountered by a woman seeking social media stardom.

Read More: Salmon Arm actor, writer takes stab at thriller for silver screen

Read More: BC Transit replacing buses in Revelstoke and Shuswap

Barker and her collaborators on the movie were able to wrap filming in New York by the end of February, and she completed her move to Vancouver before the pandemic hit. She said working on the project remotely with others spread across North America was occasionally held up by a frozen Skype or Zoom call, but the movie is now nearing completion.

Post production on Follow Her, including colour, sound and visual effects, is being contracted out to companies with significant experience on Hollywood movies. Barker said she never expected the project to turn out so effects-heavy but now sees the visual effects as an essential part of the story, describing them as being like another character.

Read More: Canada’s inability to manufacture vaccines in-house will delay distribution: Trudeau

Read More: COVID-19 closes North Okanagan movie theatres, again

Costs associated with post-production are part of the reason Barker and her fellow filmmakers are seeking backers for the movie in an effort to raise $50,000 through an online platform called Wefunder. The difference between Wefunder and crowd-funding platforms like GoFundMe is that those who give money through Wefunder are investors entitled to a share of the movie’s profits.

The Wefunder campaign had already raised $20,050 as of Nov. 24. The campaign is available at wefunder.com/followher, and those with questions can contact Barker or her fellow filmmakers using followherfunding@gmail.com.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Movies & TV

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Q&A: Vancouver Cree-Metis author awarded $50,000 for ‘Birdsong’

Just Posted

Dani Barker, originally from Salmon Arm, is working with others in the New York City film industry to bring a script she wrote to life as a feature film called Follow Her. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm woman’s movie thriller nearing completion, in need of backing

Dani Barker wrote and stars in Follow Her which wrapped filming in New York in February

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 70 new cases overnight

The total number of cases in the region is now at 1,426

Author and environmentalist Jim Cooperman thumbs through a copy of his book, Everything Shuswap. All proceeds from book sales, which was produced in partnership with the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District, will be donated to support outdoor learning programs. (File photo)
Shuswap author’s book a hit at Salmon Arm schools

Students learning about the region with author Jim Cooperman’s book, Everything Shuswap

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
RCMP investigate suspected arson at Shuswap hunting camp

Suspicious fire took place by Scotch Creek forest service road on Oct. 24

(File photo)
Alberta woman facing assault charge after allegedly hitting boy with watermelon at Shuswap campsite

Police say a disagreement among friends at an Adams Lake campsite turned ugly

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 13 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases

Number of people in hospital is nearing 300, while total cases near 30,000

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Central Okanagan Public Schools administration office in Kelowna. (File photo)
COVID-19 confirmed in 5 more Central Okanagan schools

All people who tested positive for the virus are self isolating at home

Penticton Law Courts
Bail hearing for Penticton man charged with sex assault, forcible confinement

Robert Sauve is facing more than 10 criminal charges

The COVID-19 test centre at Peace Arch Hospital is located on the building’s south side. (Tracy Holmes photo)
B.C. woman calls for consistency in COVID-19 post-test messaging

‘Could we just get one thing straight?’ asks Surrey’s Deb Antifaev

Revelstoke RCMP warn of scam after two people targeted in one day. (Black Press file photo)
Revelstoke RCMP warn of scammer pulling at heart strings

Two people in Revelstoke targeted in one day by person posing as a loved one

Court of Appeal for British Columbia in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
B.C. woman loses appeal to have second child by using late husband’s sperm

Assisted Human Reproduction Act prohibits the removal of human reproductive material from a donor without consent

St. James Anglican Church, Armstrong, B.C. (Google Maps).
Prayer at North Okanagan council meetings a violation of religious neutrality: study

New study found 23 municipalities held prayer sessions at inaugural meetings in 2018, in violation of a Supreme Court decision

A worker at Kelowna Airport has tested positive for COVID-19. (File)
Kelowna airport worker tests positive for COVID-19

Individual, who works as a screener, was asked to self-isolate, at which time they tested positive

Most Read